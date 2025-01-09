Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is new betting favorite to win MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now the betting favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award.

Having finished runner-up to Nikola Jokic a season ago, the Canadian has extended that level of excellence for another season. Despite injury to Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder occupies the top spot in the West with a 30-5 record entering play on Wednesday.

In 35 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He is also shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 36 percent on threes, and 88.8 percent at the free-throw line.

The Thunder have made especially big statements this past week, beating both the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Betting Odds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder): -185 Nikola Jokic (Nuggets): +130 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks): +2000 Jayson Tatum (Celtics): +3500 Victor Wembanyama (Spurs): +10,000

Jokic Close On SGA’s Tail

It appears that Gilgeous-Alexander is now getting the best team bump, because as far as individual statistics are concerned, it’s hard to argue against Nikola Jokic.

The three-time MVP winner is averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1.7 steals. Jokic’s shooting splits read 55.3 percent from the field, 47.3 percent from three, and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Denver sits at 20-15 for the fourth-best record in the West.

There may also be a case of voter fatigue that Vegas is factoring in with Jokic going for his fourth MVP trophy in five years.

Distance From Giannis Surprising

It is quite a surprise to see how far behind Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the running.

The two-time MVP is having a tremendous individual season, averaging 31.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.

Moreover, one would have thought Antetokounmpo would have got a positive bump after a breathtaking performance in the NBA Cup final to completely outplay Gilgeous-Alexander and lead Milwaukee to victory over Oklahoma City.

The Bucks have struggled overall this season, sitting at 18-16 and just 4-5 after winning the NBA Cup.

Still, at +2000, it’s strange to think Antetokounmpo is so far out of frame.

Wembanyama Moving Up The Ladder

One thing that is evident and deserved is Victor Wembanyama’s rise up the charts.

San Antonio’s threat seems to grow with each passing day, and Wembanyama’s game inching closer to the size of his 7-foot-3 frame is the biggest reason why.

Through 31 games, Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 4.0 blocks per game. He is attempting over nine threes a game and shooting 35.4 percent on those attempts.

Coming in with massive defensive expectations, Wembanyama had the first 50-point game of his career on Nov. 13. He has since followed it up with two 40-point games and five other games of at least 30 points.

While a distant fifth in the MVP race, Wembanyama is the runaway favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at -350. Cleveland’s Evan Mobley is the next closest at +1200.

Other Award Odds

Rookie of the Year

Zach Edey (Grizzlies): +115 Alexandre Sarr (Wizards): +300 Yves Missi (Pelicans): +650

Sixth Man of the Year

Payton Pritchard (Celtics): -250 De’Andre Hunter (Hawks): +350 Amen Thompson (Rockets): +1200

Most Improved Player

Cade Cunningham (Pistons): +200 Jalen Johnson (Hawks): +425 Tyler Herro (Heat): +425

Defensive Player of the Year

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs): -350 Evan Mobley (Cavaliers): +1200 Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies): +1200

