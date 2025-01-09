NBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is new betting favorite to win MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now the betting favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award.
Having finished runner-up to Nikola Jokic a season ago, the Canadian has extended that level of excellence for another season. Despite injury to Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder occupies the top spot in the West with a 30-5 record entering play on Wednesday.
In 35 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He is also shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 36 percent on threes, and 88.8 percent at the free-throw line.
The Thunder have made especially big statements this past week, beating both the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.
Betting Odds
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder): -185
- Nikola Jokic (Nuggets): +130
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks): +2000
- Jayson Tatum (Celtics): +3500
- Victor Wembanyama (Spurs): +10,000
Jokic Close On SGA’s Tail
It appears that Gilgeous-Alexander is now getting the best team bump, because as far as individual statistics are concerned, it’s hard to argue against Nikola Jokic.
The three-time MVP winner is averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1.7 steals. Jokic’s shooting splits read 55.3 percent from the field, 47.3 percent from three, and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line.
Denver sits at 20-15 for the fourth-best record in the West.
There may also be a case of voter fatigue that Vegas is factoring in with Jokic going for his fourth MVP trophy in five years.
Distance From Giannis Surprising
It is quite a surprise to see how far behind Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the running.
The two-time MVP is having a tremendous individual season, averaging 31.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.
Moreover, one would have thought Antetokounmpo would have got a positive bump after a breathtaking performance in the NBA Cup final to completely outplay Gilgeous-Alexander and lead Milwaukee to victory over Oklahoma City.
The Bucks have struggled overall this season, sitting at 18-16 and just 4-5 after winning the NBA Cup.
Still, at +2000, it’s strange to think Antetokounmpo is so far out of frame.
Wembanyama Moving Up The Ladder
One thing that is evident and deserved is Victor Wembanyama’s rise up the charts.
San Antonio’s threat seems to grow with each passing day, and Wembanyama’s game inching closer to the size of his 7-foot-3 frame is the biggest reason why.
Through 31 games, Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 4.0 blocks per game. He is attempting over nine threes a game and shooting 35.4 percent on those attempts.
Coming in with massive defensive expectations, Wembanyama had the first 50-point game of his career on Nov. 13. He has since followed it up with two 40-point games and five other games of at least 30 points.
While a distant fifth in the MVP race, Wembanyama is the runaway favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at -350. Cleveland’s Evan Mobley is the next closest at +1200.
Other Award Odds
Rookie of the Year
- Zach Edey (Grizzlies): +115
- Alexandre Sarr (Wizards): +300
- Yves Missi (Pelicans): +650
Sixth Man of the Year
- Payton Pritchard (Celtics): -250
- De’Andre Hunter (Hawks): +350
- Amen Thompson (Rockets): +1200
Most Improved Player
- Cade Cunningham (Pistons): +200
- Jalen Johnson (Hawks): +425
- Tyler Herro (Heat): +425
Defensive Player of the Year
- Victor Wembanyama (Spurs): -350
- Evan Mobley (Cavaliers): +1200
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies): +1200
Coach of the Year
- Kenny Atkinson (Cavaliers): -275
- Jamahl Mosley (Magic): +900
- Taylor Jenkins (Grizzlies): +1200