Shaq and Dwight Howard reignite NBA beef: ‘You always been jealous’

Through the years, we’ve grown accustomed to see Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal trade public jabs at each other, and it doesn’t seem that it will stop anytime soon. In a recent interview on Ray Daniels’ The GAUDs Show, the one-time NBA champion opened up about their relationship.

According to the 39-year-old, he “never wanted to be Shaq on any level,” and even admitted he admired the TNT host’s work ethic over the years. “Never disrespected him,” Dwight said. “But he’s always had something to say. There’s times where I’ve gotten upset and I’m like, ‘Yo, Shaq, this gotta stop, man.’ I tried to [talk to him].”

During his recent participation on Dancing With The Stars this fall, Dwight went even further to state that he knew someone close to O’Neal and tried to arrange a meeting between them to set things straight. “At this point, I’m like, do we need to throw hands?” Howard said. “What are we doing?”

Shaq replies to Dwight Howard calling him to come on his podcast to settle their beef like two successful black men 👀 pic.twitter.com/22FYKycA6I — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 7, 2025

It wasn’t long until Shaquille responded on social media. “@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke,” the former player posted on X.

The post then continues: “Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day. #inevercared #trustme #dontneedvalidationyoudo #stayoffpodcasts #thefactyouthinkicareisfunny #yougottashowrespecttogetrespect #nowyouredeadtome”

Then a day later, on Tuesday, Howard finally weighed in on the 52-year-old’s response, also on X. “I know you care. Cuz yo insecure ass been hating and talking shit for 20 years. You too big to be this insecure,” he posted. “I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating.”

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year, who will probably be inducted to the Hall of Famer in the coming years, called out Shaq by asking him why he has never wanted to be friends with him. “Now all this time you was joking. You always been jealous. Jealous of Kobe, Penny (Hardaway), [D-Wade]. You jealous of Charles (Barkley) too.

“Go move around big lazy insecure ass. I still have that long 5 Paragraph direct message you sent me a couple years ago telling me that I’m not that great to hate. And you still doing it. It’s 2025 grow the hell up. and move on,” Dwight’s post concluded.