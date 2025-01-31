Just like every single year, All-Star Game exclusions bring up a lot of debate and criticism around the basketball world, as fans and experts are not always convinced that the best players are being chosen to participate in these special activities. One which has sparked controversy this time is Trae Young’s absence.

Ever since the start of the campaign, Shaquille O’Neal has been especially outspoken about how well the Hawks star has been performing, and every time the All-Star conversation has been mentioned, the Hall of Famer always defended the 26-year-old’s chances of making it on the shortlist.

Following Atlanta’s recent loss to Cleveland on Thursday night, the TNT analyst addressed the All-Star Game reserves debate along with his fellow hosts and went straight into Trae’s snub. “He should be mad,” Shaq started out.

"I think the system is flawed." 👀 Shaq on why Trae Young has the right to be upset after not making the All-Star team 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/pjK0EEpLCA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 31, 2025

“He should be upset because he said it like it was supposed to be said: 24 best players in the league. And he is one of the 24 best players in the league. I think the system is flawed. We need a letter-of-the-law definition of what an All-Star is supposed to be.”

Stephen A. Smith then poised the question on what really defines an All-Star. To what O’Neal answered: “A guy that can flat-out play, put up points, you know, winning or losing. When you talk about the 24 best players in the league, it’s a guy that can put up serious numbers and a guy that can play.”

Looking at Young’s stats this 2024-25 season, it certainly is hard to grasp on the fact that he wasn’t chosen to participate, despite his averages of 22.7 points and 11.4 assists per match, andleading the league in assists.

The Athletic recently ranked Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving as the biggest snub from 2025 NBA All-Star Game

As the All-Star reserves list was announced this past Thursday evening, many were surprised after realising that no Maverick made it on the roster for the first time in the 2020s. While leaving out Luka Doncic is understandable, considering he’s only played 22 games and is still injured, Kyrie Irving remains a mystery.

This is why both Mike Vorkunov and Eric Koreen of The Athletic ranked the biggest snubs from the All-Star Game, and at the top of the list was the Dallas veteran. “Irving has been a ballast for the injury-riddled Mavericks this year as they hang tough in the brutal West. They’ve only received 22 games from Luka Dončić and 32 from center Dereck Lively II, yet they’re 26-22 and eighth in the conference.

“Irving has driven the Mavericks’ offense, and while his overall numbers are down from his peak (or even last season), he’s supplied reliable production for a team often starved of top options. He’s shooting the 3 at a career-high 42.2 percent, and Dallas is 23-15 when he plays,” they wrote on their ranking report.