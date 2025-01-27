NBA

Sixers injury crisis worsens as Paul George ‘jams pinky finger’ against Bulls

Updated1 hour ago on January 27, 2025

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse provided a Paul George injury update after he was forced to leave the Sixers win against Chicago with a jammed pinky finger.

Paul George injury update

On Saturday night the Philadelphia 76ers won on back to back games for the first time in 2025, as they beat the Bulls just one day after upsetting the Cavaliers.

Although they were able to win with ease against Chicago there was bad news for the Sixers who lost Paul George early in the second quarter to a finger injury.

Speaking after the game, Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse provided an injury update on the nine-time All Star and things seem as bad as they looked.

“It was a jammed pinky finger on his non-shooting hand,” Nurse told reporters after the win. “They’re gonna get an MRI tomorrow. Got to see if there’s any damage or anything.”

“I think we had pretty good resilience coming off the back-to-back,” Nurse added. “Kind of take these as I really try to get them to half time first, on the back-to-back, and make sure you’re in touch at halftime, and then try to make a couple adjustments and things like that, and these guys, the games go a little bit more like this because of their pace and their shooting.

“They’ll go through stretches where they don’t make them and you have a good run, and all of a sudden they’ll hit three in a row.”

George is likely to join long-term absentees Joel Embiid and Jared McCain on the sidelines for now, with the forward missing out on Philadelphia’s difficult upcoming schedule.

The Sixers will look to continue their winning streak on Tuesday night when they host the in form Lakers.

WATCH: Paul George gets caught in Philadelphia Eagles celebrations

George was spotted by fans after the game in the middle of Philadelphia, with the 34-year-old struggling to drive home through the city as football fans celebrated the Eagles’ win against the Commanders.

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon with their win over Washington and fans were able to film George in his car as he tried to navigate the celebrations.

After his injury in the second quarter, George clearly had his finger taped and strapped up postgame.