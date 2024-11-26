Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Paul George are out on Wednesday night vs. the Rockets

After a 125-99 loss to the Clippers on Sunday, the 76ers fell to 3-13 to start the 2024-25 season. Injuries have made a serious impact to begin the year for Philadelphia. Their trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have played limited time together. The Sixers are struggling because of it.

The team is 2-8 in their last 10 games and play again on Wednesday evening vs. the Rockets at home. Sixers insider Kyle Neubeck reported that Joel Embiid and Paul George will not play vs. Houston. Wednesday’s matchup will be the third straight game that Embiid and George have missed. Philadelphia is currently 14th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference at 3-13.

It’s been a struggle for the Sixers to stay healthy early in the 2024-25 season

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Caleb Martin (low back soreness), Kyle Lowry (right hip strain), did not participate in today’s practice. Embiid, George, and Lowry will remain OUT tomorrow vs. Houston. Martin will be listed as QUESTIONABLE. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 26, 2024



Roughly a month into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Sixers have played 16 games and are 3-13. Injuries have significantly set back the 76ers and their best players are missing time. Joel Embiid has played in only four games this season and has missed 12. He made his season debut on November 12, vs. the Knicks. Embiid missed the first six games of the season due to injury and then had to serve a three-game suspension. After making his debut on 11/12, the MVP center has played in four of his last seven games. When he misses on Wednesday, he’ll have played in four of his last eight.

Along with Embiid being out, Paul George is out with a bone bruise in his knee. In a loss to the Grizzlies last Wednesday, Embiid hyperextended his knee again and has missed the Sixers’ last two games. He is also out on Wednesday for the 76ers. George has played in eight of the teams’ 16 games to start the season. He missed their first five games with a knee injury and then played in seven of his next eight before reinjuring his knee last Wednesday. The veteran forward told the media that he expects to return within a week. A positive sign for Phily in what has been a disastrous start to the year.