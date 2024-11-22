Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has suffered a bone bruise in his left knee and is listed out for at least the next two games.

Sixers woes continue with news of George injury following heated team meeting

If things weren’t bad enough for the Philadelphia 76ers, they’ve gotten even worse following the news of George’s knee injury suffered in Wednesday’s defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 34-year-old sustained a hyperextended left knee in the second half and didn’t return to the game as Philadelphia’s record dropped to 2-12 for the season.

This is a recurrence of the injury which forced him to miss the first five games of the regular season and it’s fair to say this is the last thing the team needed.

Wednesday night was the first time that George suited up alongside his star teammates Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey – and unfortunately for Philly supporters, they’ll have to wait another while to see it again.

Here’s more angles of Paul George suffering a left knee hyperextension, the same knee he injured in the preseason. He exited the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/b7InyM9Q3T — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) November 21, 2024

Where do the Philadelphia 76ers go from here?

The Sixers have been dealt bad hand after bad hand so far this season. Embiid and George have only played in a handful of games, while Maxey recently returned from a six-game absence with a hamstring injury.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Maxey challenged Embiid in a team meeting on his poor timekeeping and challenged him to be a better leader for the team – which can’t have gone down very well at all.

Philadelphia look to have an uphill battle to break back into the playoff picture, but luckily for them it’s still November and they have plenty of time to right their wrongs.