Sixers rookie Jared McCain scored a career-high 34 points vs. the Cavs on Wednesday

Injuries have hit the Philadelphia 76ers hard in 2024-25. The big three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey haven’t played a game together this season. After a 114-106 loss on Wednesday night, Philadelphia is 2-9 to start the year. Embiid, George, and Maxey were all out against Cleveland.

Rookie PG Jared McCain had the opportunity to make his first start last night and took full advantage. The 20-year-old scored a career-high 34 points against the Cavaliers. He also played a team-high 38 minutes. McCain could find himself in a larger role for the Sixers this season by starting PG Kyle Lowry at 38 years old. The rookie PG has proved to head coach Nick Nurse that he can be an effective player for the Sixers.

Joins Jason Kidd and Steph Curry as the only rookies in NBA history to reach those numbers.



With the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the 76ers selected PG Jared McCain out of Duke. McCain played one season for the Blue Devils and then entered into the draft. He started all 36 games he played for Duke during the 2023-24 season. McCain and the Blue Devils made the Elite 8 in the 2024 NCAA tournament. The now Sixers rookie PG had some big games for Duke to help them on that run. As a member of the Sixers, McCain has played in all 11 games and has made one start.

He’s averaging (13.5) points, (2.1) rebounds, and (2.3) steals per game. McCain is also shooting (.385) percent from beyond the arc and that’s helped his scoring averages early on. Without Tyrese Maxey in the last four games, McCain is averaging (25.5) points per game. Additionally, he’s scored 20+ in each of his last three games. On Wednesday vs. the Cavs, McCain had a career-high 34 points and made eight threes. He added 10 assists, two rebounds, and two steals. Jared McCain and Kelly Oubre were the only players to score 20+ points in the Sixers’ loss to Cleveland. Rookie PG Jared McCain is having a solid start to his career with the Sixers. Philadelphia is on the road Friday night to face the Orlando Magic.