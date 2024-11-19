NBA Headlines

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey called out his teammate Joel Embiid for being late to ‘everything’

After a 106-89 loss to the Heat on Monday, the 76ers dropped to 2-11 in 2024-25. The team is 1-9 in their last 10 games and is currently last in the Eastern Conference. This offseason, the Sixers signed all-star forward Paul George to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. 

Through 13 games in 2024-25, the trio has yet to play a single game together. Tension has been brewing in Philadelphia and the Sixers’ season has quickly been spiraling out of control. After the loss on Monday night, veteran guard Kyle Lowry called a team meeting. Shooting guard Tyrese Maxey called out former league MVP Joel Embiid for being late “for everything.” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that this was the elephant in the room. This was bound to happen with how poorly the Sixers have started this season. Having to be called out by a teammate is not a good look for Joel Embiid.

Has Joel Embiid lost the locker room after being called out by Tyrese Maxey


Following a loss to the Heat on Monday, Sixers SG Tyrese Maxey called out his teammate Joel Embiid. He challenged the 2022-23 league MVP to be on time for team activities. Maxey mentioned how Embiid has been late “for everything.” This is now Maxey’s fifth season with the Sixers and he’s earned the respect of the locker room and his teammates. The 24-year-old detailed how Embiid being tardy affects the rest of the team, including the coaching staff.

This is a tough look for Joel Embiid being called out by a player that’s younger than him. However, it’s a move that needs to happen if the team wants to salvage this season. Injuries have hurt the Sixers early, but they need to be connected as a team to win. That is not the case with the reports coming from Shams Charania on Tuesday. Embiid is the Sixers’ best player when he is healthy and they cannot afford for him to lose the trust of his teammates. We’ll see how Nick Nurse balances coaching the Sixers and trying to keep the locker room together.