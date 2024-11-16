Sources reveal that the NBA is considering change in All-Star format

According to sources close to the NBA, the league is seriously considering to change the format of the All-Star Game and turn it into a tournament-style event, which would be similar to the one displayed by the Rising Stars competition in the past few years. The information surfaced the internet this Friday.

Adam Silver has lamented the poor quality of play of the most recent All-Star editions many times in the past, and even admitted that the NBA is open to changing the format to create a more entertaining product. Last year, the East defeated the West 211-186, which combined for the most points in the game’s history by surpassing the 200 mark.

“We’re looking at other formats,” the league commissioner said a couple of weeks ago, without further details. “I think there’s no doubt that the players were disappointed as well in last year’s All-Star Game. We all want to do a better job providing competition and entertainment for our fans.”

After last year’s edition, Silver acknowledged the disappointment around fans, especially over the fact that the players seem to lack motivation to give their all. “I think everyone was disappointed in what they saw last year. It wasn’t just the league, it was the players, as well, the players association,” he started out.

“I think we all did what we thought we could, thinking we would — particularly in Indiana, sort of the heartland of basketball — somehow we would give it the college try, and we’d see a more competitive game,” Adam expressed.

Even though the commissioner didn’t give out any specific details over how the tournament’s format could change, he did say that the league had confirmed a committee to discuss about the subject with the NBPA and other franchise representatives.

According to Silver, the idea is to try “something new” with the purpose of exciting “the fans and also excite the players, so it’s something they’re enthusiastic about participating in.”

There were some positive improvements during last year's All-Star edition, including Stephen Curry's historic three-point matchup against Sabrina Ionescu

This year’s All-Star weekend will be held in San Francisco and Adam Silver revealed that league officials have “had direct conversations” with Golden State superstar Stephen Curry about improving the Game’s format because the player is “very prideful and wants to make sure that the players put their best foot forward.”

Sources told the press that the proposed four-team tournament would have two rounds, and the victors of the two first-round games would meet in the final stage. Along with the Warriors guard, many other star athletes have participated in the talks about this issue.

It is important to mention that there were some positive improvements during last year’s All-Star edition, including Curry’s historic three-point matchup against Sabrina Ionescu, becoming the first of its’ kind. A potential challenge could work between Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson, to continue this new tradition from range.

“When you look at the interest in terms of viewership last year, one of the highlights was that Sabrina-Steph shootout,” the NBA commissioner said earlier this month. “So, we do want to do more of that.”