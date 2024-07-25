Spencer Dinwiddie Returning to Dallas on One-Year Deal

As the free agent market gets dryer, one of the last remaining guards is returning to a familiar place. The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly agreed to terms with Spencer Dinwiddie on a one-year deal. This will be Dinwiddie’s second stint with the Mavericks. He was traded as part of the trade that landed Kyrie Irving with Dallas a couple years back. The journeyman will most likely serve as a reliable locker room voice who can provide veteran leadership. Not to mention, the team will look to him for solid minutes in short spurts when Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic are on the bench.

Dallas Mavericks Agree to One-Year Deal With Guard, Spencer Dinwiddie

A Reunion for Spencer Dinwiddie

As alluded to already, this will be a reunion of sorts for Spencer Dinwiddie. He never quite found a consistent role with the Los Angeles Lakers last year. However, Dinwiddie could regain his footing in a setting where he was a key role player that helped Dallas reach the Western Conference Finals a few seasons ago. The guard should fit well with this new-look Mavericks squad. Especially after the moves they made at the last NBA Trade Deadline and most recently, adding Klay Thompson.

For his career, Dinwiddie has tallied respectable averages of 13.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.0 total rebounds per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. The 10-year veteran also possesses a career offensive win-share rating of 22.1, an assist percentage of 28.1 percent, and a player efficiency rating of 15.0. While this is not a splashy free agent signing, it could be a solid one given Dinwiddie’s familiarity with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks organization.

Can Dallas Make Another Run to the NBA Finals?

The Dallas Mavericks are the reigning Western Conference champions and for good reason. However, much of the Western Conference improved this offseason. Not to mention, it remains to be seen if Klay Thompson will be a positive addition or not to this Dallas squad. Remember, Thompson is older now and coming off one of his worst seasons of his career.

Some also speculate that last season was the Mavericks’ only shot to win a title with Luka Doncic and that their window is already closed. That is most likely not the case. Still, the team has their work cut out for them. Especially with teams such as Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Denver, and even the Phoenix Suns looking to make a statement this coming year. It will be difficult, but one should not count out the Mavericks. After all, they made it to the NBA Finals last year for a reason.