Spurs Announce Silver & Black Scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 19

San Antonio Spurs fans are invited to the free 2024-25 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster, at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

The Spurs will take to the court for four 10-minute quarters, giving fans the chance to preview the team ahead of their Saturday, Oct. 26 home opener against the Houston Rockets.

Tickets are free and are required for entry — see details below and online at Spurs.com/OpenScrimmage. Fans in attendance can take advantage of specially priced $2.50 draft beers and $1 soft drinks.

Join us for our Silver & Black Open Scrimmage! 🎉 📲 Text SCRIMMAGE to 210-444-5940 to enter and for more info.@Ticketmaster | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/hsaAejXYho — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 27, 2024

Additionally, fans have the chance to get new San Antonio gear at a 15% discount in Spurs Fan Shop inside the arena. Parking for the event will be free in Lots 1-7 and doors will open at 4 p.m.

The open scrimmage will also feature a yard sale led by Spurs Give. The Spurs Give Yard Sale will take place in the ULTRA Club beginning at 4 p.m. Fans will be able to shop a wide range of Spurs gear at discounted prices.

San Antonio Spurs’ season ticket members are not required to enter to win tickets for the open scrimmage

Furthermore, current season ticket members are not required to enter to win tickets for the open scrimmage. Ticket members will also have access to a members-only tailgate at the ULTRA Club prior to scrimmage tip off, starting Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Members are guaranteed up to four tickets per account and will receive their tickets in their Account Manager. However, tickets must be claimed by Sunday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Of course, fans that miss out will have one final chance to win Silver & Black Open Scrimmage tickets by entering into Ticketmaster’s Open Scrimmage VIP Ticket Sweepstakes.

Ticketmaster’s Open Scrimmage VIP Ticket Sweepstakes run from Wednesday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m. Also, the prize includes two VIP tickets to the scrimmage and a Spurs prize pack.

In fact, fans can enter on at Spurs.com/OpenScrimmageVIP beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 2.