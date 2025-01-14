San Antonio Spurs stars Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama presented Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s sons, Knox and Kai, their game jerseys after the boys lost their entire collection of NBA jerseys, trading cards, and autographs in the catastrophic wildfires that burned down their family home last week.

Paul and Wembanyama sought out the Redick boys after the Spurs defeated the Lakers on Monday night. Redick, who is close friends with Paul from their seasons as teammates on the Los Angeles Clippers, said the 12-time All-Star was aware that his sons lost their basketball memorabilia collection in the fire.

“When you’ve been in the league long enough, you have this big circle, and it’s people you like, people you love and then it’s your brothers — and Chris is in that inner-inner circle of brothers,” Redick said after the Lakers’ 126-102 loss at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

“He called me this afternoon and said, ‘Whether you win or we win, Vic and I are going to go over and give the boys our jerseys.’ … I appreciate all the love, and I’m not surprised Chris did something like that.”

Redick’s boys will now be able to create a new memorabilia collection thanks to Paul and Wembanyama.

“I didn’t know they were huge fans like this, but JJ is a person that I like and who was directly impacted by this,” Wembanyama said. “So if I can make those kids’ day, I’ll do it.”

Paul Was Redick’s Teammate For Four Seasons With The Clippers

Chris Paul, who was Redick’s teammate for four seasons with the Clippers, reflected on his time spent playing in Los Angeles while discussing his relationship with Redick and his family.

“You play a lot of years in this league and some guys are just teammates, but JJ is part of my family,” Paul said. “So, him and his wife, those kids — Knox and Kai … I know a lot of people lost family members, homes, stuff like that. It hits different when the people are close to you.

“So me and JJ are ultimate competitors. As close as we are, we hate to lose, win, or whatnot. But I actually told him today that I wanted to do that for his boys. I know how big of basketball fans they are. It’s a tough situation.”

Redick said a couple of his Lakers players had been under evacuation warnings in recent days, and one couldn’t make it to work on time because of activity around his home.

Redick and his family lost almost everything they owned in their rented home.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of support and love and generosity that people have shown to me and my family, and really all families that have been affected by this,” he said.

The Spurs play host to the Memphis Grizzlies in back-to-back games this week on Wednesday and Friday, while the Lakers host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.