San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has thanked supporters for their well wishes as he recovers from suffering a ‘mild stroke’ last month.

Popovich outlines intention to keep coaching despite health concerns

Popovich is widely regarded as one of, if not the best coach in NBA history, and basketball fans around the globe have joined arm in arm to wish the 75-year-old well.

Just hours before the Spurs were due to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, Popovich suffered a mild stroke and entered a rehabilitation program with the view of making a full recovery.

Popovich released a statement on Monday offering his thanks and the possibility of retirement didn’t sound likely:

“This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me. As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way.

“While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends.

“No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less than coachable.”

There’s no questioning Gregg Popovich’s love for the game of basketball

To want to return to the game as soon as possible after going through something like this only confirms Popovich’s status as a basketball sicko.

We can’t be surprised at that though, with the 2024/25 season marking his 19th campaign in charge of the Spurs. He is the all-time leader in wins by a head coach, winning five NBA titles along the way.

Popovich also lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as head coach and his return will no doubt do great things for the locker room in San Antonio.