NBA

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich intends to return after recovering from stroke

Author photo
By
Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Updated5 hours ago on December 17, 2024

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has thanked supporters for their well wishes as he recovers from suffering a ‘mild stroke’ last month.

Popovich outlines intention to keep coaching despite health concerns

Popovich is widely regarded as one of, if not the best coach in NBA history, and basketball fans around the globe have joined arm in arm to wish the 75-year-old well.

Just hours before the Spurs were due to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, Popovich suffered a mild stroke and entered a rehabilitation program with the view of making a full recovery.

Popovich released a statement on Monday offering his thanks and the possibility of retirement didn’t sound likely:

“This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me. As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way.

“While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends.

“No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less than coachable.”

There’s no questioning Gregg Popovich’s love for the game of basketball

To want to return to the game as soon as possible after going through something like this only confirms Popovich’s status as a basketball sicko.

We can’t be surprised at that though, with the 2024/25 season marking his 19th campaign in charge of the Spurs. He is the all-time leader in wins by a head coach, winning five NBA titles along the way.

Popovich also lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as head coach and his return will no doubt do great things for the locker room in San Antonio.