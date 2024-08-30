Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan Crashes $240K Porsche In Texas

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan crashed his $240,000 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on a highway in Texas last weekend, per a source that confirmed the incident to TMZ Sports.

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was heading south in the 15800 block of Interstate 10 West

According to a San Antonio Police Department accident report obtained by the celebrity and entertainment news site, officers stated the incident occurred on Saturday, August 24 at the I-10 and Loop 1604 intersection.

The SAPD wrote in the report that 21-year-old Sochan was driving his lime green 2019 sports car when he lost control and slid into the left side of a guard rail. It’s unknown whether or not his insurance will pay for the damages.

Insurance will typically only cover damage to sports cars if circumstances are outside the driver’s control.

Tiktok user records what appears to be Jeremy Sochan involved in a traffic accident @ClanTheSpursFan pic.twitter.com/dHZSKQHN5E — hooperflash ⚡️ (@hooperflash) August 25, 2024

Sochan’s car was the only one involved, according to the accident report. The video of the aftermath filmed by bystanders also confirmed the single-car crash. No major injuries were reported, and EMS services were refused.

Although speed was listed as the main reason for the crash, officials said no criminal charges are being filed. The back passenger side scraped the side of the concrete barriers along the interstate ramp. The front bumper sustained critical damage in the crash as well.

Sochan reportedly bought the Porsche for $240,000 as an early birthday gift in May 2023

Per the Texas Department of Transportation crash report, Jeremy Sochan was heading south in the 15800 block of Interstate 10 West. It was nearby the Dominion neighborhood when he crashed his Porsche into a guardrail.

“[Sochan] stated he was headed SB [southbound] at the listed location when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the left side guard rail/bridge,” the crash report reads, via MYSA. “TxDOT was contacted and updated on the listed damage.”

Sochan bought the sports car as an early birthday gift in May 2023, according to a report by the U.S. Sun. His rare, luxurious vehicle is difficult to find at dealerships. Porsche San Antonio sells Porsche brand cars and SUVs for as much as $291,000.

Furthermore, Jeremy Sochan was the Spurs’ ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Baylor University. After his first two years in the league, the forward has averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

In 74 games (73 starts) with San Antonio last season, he averaged career highs of 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 29.6 minutes per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and career bests of 30.8% from 3-point range and 77.1% at the free throw line.

Additionally, in San Antonio’s 137-135 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 30, 2023, the forward recorded a career-high 33 points in 35 minutes as a starter. He finished 12-of-14 (85.7%) shooting from the floor, and he made all three 3-pointers and all six free throws.

In July 2022, Sochan signed a four-year, $23.05 million rookie-scale contract with the Spurs.