Spurs Registered Interest in Darius Garland and Andrew Nembhard

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to tool their roster around Victor Wembanyama as they develop the superstar center. The team brought in Chris Paul this offseason to be their floor general, but they were reportedly aggressive in pursuing a couple of other guards to pair run their backcourt. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Spurs reportedly called the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers about potentially trading for Darius Garland or Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard recently signed a three-year extension and the Cavaliers have now limited trade talks surrounding Garland. San Antonio knows they need a true point guard to command the offensive unit while orchestrating pick-and-roll scenarios with Victor Wembanyama. As a result, they were able to sign Chris Paul to a one-year deal.

San Antonio Spurs Made Calls About Andrew Nembhard and Darius Garland

Spurs Looking to Build Around Victor Wembanyama

There is no secret by now that Victor Wembanyama could be the future face of not just the Spurs, but the entire NBA. He showcased why he was the number one overall pick last season. The French big man showed why the hype around him was well warranted. During his rookie campaign, the French sensation easily took home Rookie of the Year honors averaging 21.4 points, 1.2 steals, a league-best 3.6 blocks, 10.6 total rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

Head coach, Gregg Popovich, is the ideal coach for a young talent like him and he will ensure he develops a solid supporting cast around Wembanyama. It will start with having a reliable point guard. This is a major reason the team showed interest in young the guards in Garland and Nembhard. However, Chris Paul, despite his age, is still a solid consolation prize. Especially when one considers his experience and ability to play make with the best of the guards in the NBA.

A Short-Term Solution in Chris Paul

While Chris Paul is not what he once was, he will still be a good fit with the Spurs. He is still a respected floor general and will be vital for Wembanyama’s growth. Many speculate that the Spurs could be a dark-horse team for the NBA Play-In Tournament this coming season. Especially with another year under Wembanyama’s belt and Popovich still at the helm. Not to mention, they are high on their draft pick, Stephon Castle. Considering all of this, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping that their rebuilding phase is close to the end.