Spurs vs. Lakers Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets highlights a Monday night showdown between two playoff hopefuls.

The San Antonio Spurs (18-19) travel to Los Angeles tonight, aiming to snap a three-game losing streak in a showdown against the Lakers (20-16) at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is set for 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV.

LeBron James and the Lakers, who hold a 2-0 season edge over the Spurs, last defeated San Antonio by margins of five and 18 points, both in San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, despite early-season promise and a fight for a play-in spot, now face a critical moment to regain their footing.

This matchup was postponed earlier in the month due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, but tonight offers a chance for both teams to resume their journeys. The Lakers, well-rested after their last game on January 7, will look to build momentum, while the Spurs hope to find their stride and reverse recent misfortunes.

NBA Best Bets for Spurs vs. Lakers

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Spurs vs. Lakers odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Monday, Jan. 13.

Spread

Lakers -3

Lakers -3 Moneyline

Spurs +140, Lakers -160

Spurs +140, Lakers -160 Over/Under

220.5

220.5 Game Time

10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA How To Watch

NBA TV

In the wake of recent events, narratives abound about how teams respond to adversity—whether rallying for a city or battling distraction. Often, these stories are crafted in hindsight, shaped by the outcomes. But for tonight’s matchup, the focus shifts to something more tangible: rest.

With two games postponed, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers have had the luxury of fresh legs, a proven advantage for a team that thrives with 3+ days of rest. This added recovery time, combined with their dominance against the Spurs this season, sets the stage for another commanding performance at home.

The Spurs, struggling through a three-game skid, will have their hands full against a rested Lakers squad ready to dictate the tempo. With a modest -3 point spread, the Lakers seem poised to assert themselves once again at Crypto.com Arena tonight.

Lebron James | F | Lakers – Over 8.5 Assists (-125)

LeBron James could be poised for a standout performance on Monday night, stepping into the spotlight when his city needs him most. The 40-year-old legend, destined for the Hall of Fame, has been a master distributor this season, averaging 8.8 assists per game. Against San Antonio, he’s already tallied 23 assists across two matchups, with performances of 11 and 12 dimes, showcasing his ability to carve up the Spurs’ defense.

LeBron James no-look pass to Max Christie ! 🤩 (🎥 : @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/ZutUwQ59Wc — Ball Time (@BallTimee) January 8, 2025

Though James has cleared the 8.5-assist mark in 15 of his 33 games this season, his numbers shine brighter at home, where he averages 9.3 assists compared to 8.5 on the road. His 16.1 potential assists per game offer a solid foundation for another big night, reinforcing his consistency as a playmaker.

As Los Angeles heals from recent devastation, LeBron has the opportunity to lift his city with a vintage performance. Expect the King to orchestrate with precision under the bright lights of Crypto.com Arena.

BEST BETS