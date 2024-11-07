Steph Curry after beating the Celtics at TD Garden: “We haven’t done anything yet”

The Warriors continue to improve as this new 2024-25 season starts to unravel, especially after they beat the reigning champions in the own turf on Wednesday evening. Yes, you read correctly, Golden State are now 7-1 with their thrilling 118-112 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden.

Before the start of the competition, at their media day back in September, Stephen Curry was clear in saying that his team are “in position where we can be a relevant team early and give ourselves a chance to compete. Then assess where we are.” Well, only eight games into the campaign and here we are!

With their last win, the Warriors are moving into a three-way tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns for the best record in the Western Conference standings. The California club has also the NBA’s third-best offense, second-best defence and the best net rating at plus-15.5 points per 100 possessions.

🏀 WEDNESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀 Steph Curry stuffs the stat sheet in Boston to lift the @warriors to their 5th consecutive win and a 5-0 start on the road! Buddy Hield: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 3PM

Jayson Tatum: 32 PTS, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/17oXmmLvhi — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2024

Nevertheless, Curry still doesn’t want to give his squad too much credit. “We haven’t done anything yet,” the veteran star assured in Boston. “A good team, or a relevant team, wins the games they are supposed to win, you steal a couple on the road against good teams, you protect your home court.”

The 36-year-old ended the match with 27 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals in 34 minutes. “We’ve done those things so far, but we got two more games on this road trip, two tough tests,” said the Golden State superstar. “So I like where we’re at, obviously. But [there’s a] long way to go.”

With the Warriors’ newest recruits, Curry has found many new contributors in offense, especially in Buddy Hield, who was intended to be Klay Thompson’s replacement. Even though it is working for now, the veteran still isn’t confident enough to say that this formula will lead them towards title contention.

“Until proven otherwise, that’s how we have to play,” Steph explained. “And we’ve talked about it. Coach has talked about it until he’s blue in the face already. Every practice, every film session, every pregame, it’s the same message. So it is who we are right now. It’s who we have to be.”

Rival coach Joe Mazzulla explained that his team was beaten Wednesday night because the Warriors were far more ‘physical’ than them

Even though the Celtics club dropped many points from range in Wednesday clash at the TD Garden, finishing 19-for-54 from three-pointers, they committed 12 turnovers throughout the game and paid the price for it. “They’re physical, so they force you to fight for your space,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “They have active hands, so I think in the first half, they got a ton of deflections.

“They were able to get some stuff there, but I thought we did a better job of handling the physicality in the second half and just have to put — again, we talk physicality, it’s just as much about defense as offense. So it took us a little while to get adjusted to that. Once we did, we executed really well. And then it just came down to a couple possessions at the end.”

Steve Kerr, on the other hand, couldn’t help but be reminded by his team’s 2o22 NBA Finals performance when they beat the Celtics in six games. Just as Mazzula explained, it was through their physicality that forced Boston to play at their own pace. “The last five minutes, I thought our defense really showed up.

“The activity, Gary getting on the floor, Loon getting two putbacks, those were maybe the two biggest shots of the game. And then Steph finding Buddy [Hield] in the corner for that 3, I mean, it was all in sequence. It just felt like we connected the game, got stops and were able to get scores and close it out,” the Warriors coach said.