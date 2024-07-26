Steph Curry Candid About State of the Warriors

Steph Curry has been a vital part of Team USA this summer. During their run, he has answered some difficult questions about the Golden State Warriors organization. The superstar guard is now making headlines after stating that it would be hard to stay if the Warriors become one of the NBA’s “bottom feeders.”

“I’m taking it one step at a time to be honest. I think that’s the only way that will protect my happiness. Also, it allows me to enjoy being myself when I’m out there playing. And I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day when it comes to just the imagination. I want to win,” Curry said. “Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that it if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality.”

Curry has also talked about how hard it has been for him after seeing his running mate, Klay Thompson, leave for Dallas this offseason.

Steph Curry Talks About the New-Look Warriors

A New Challenge for Steph Curry to Navigate

The Golden State Warriors are in a predicament they have never been in during the Curry era. After missing the playoffs last year, many are speculating that this could be the end of Golden State’s dominance. The team seems to be in NBA “no man’s land.” As a result, some think it is time for the organization to go into a full rebuilding process. However, with Steph Curry and Draymond Green and some promising young talent still on the team, they are going to continue to work towards getting back into the upper echelon of the Western Conference. After all, Curry is still a top-10 talent in today’s league and the Warriors want to take advantage of his window as much as possible.

Will he be a Warrior for Life?

In today’s NBA, it is rare for a superstar to play their entire career with one organization. There are a few players in today’s league who will probably accomplish this, such as Nikola Jokic, but even then, predicting the future in this NBA landscape is a crapshoot. Curry has been on record before saying he would like to be a Warrior for life. However, that is if they can remain competitive. A talent like him is not going to stay and help a team go into a full rebuild phase at this point in their career. Considering all of this, the future of the Warriors’ organization is becoming murkier.