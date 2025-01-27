It’s no secret that JJ Redick’s home was burned to the ground during this month’s wildfires around the Los Angeles’ area, and ever since many NBA stars have gifted their signed jerseys to the Lakers coach’s sons, who lost most of their sport memorabilia in the tragedy.

After the purple and gold squad beat the Warriors 118-108 this past Saturday night, the rookie NBA tactician walked off the postgame podium after his team held Stephen Curry to a tough shooting night. Outside of the Chase Center, there was a Warriors’ security guard waiting for him.

The Golden State staff member had a special package to give Redick, which included two of Curry’s autographed and personalized jerseys for his sons, Kai and Knox. Ever since JJ’s home was consumed by fire, most of his his family’s possessions were decimated by the flames.

Not too long ago, Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama made a similar gesture after the Lakers’ return to action after a six-day postponement of the NBA schedule because of the fires.

Ever since, the Redicks have been living in a hotel after being forced to evacuate. “We’ll be in a house soon,” JJ told the press. “So they’re safe, and they’re taken care of. The kids are back in school.”

This past Saturday marked the first of a fave-game trip for the Los Angeles club, which means Redick will have to leave his family for a while. “Had this trip been three or four days after [the fires], it would have been tough, but they’re in a good place,” the coach said. “We have a lot of support both in the community and with family.”

Another tactician whose house was impacted by the fires was Steve Kerr, who later revealed that both his mother’s home and his old high school, the Palisades Charter, were also burned to the ground. “He’s gone through more than I have because he lost his house,” Kerr said. “My mom lost hers. So it hasn’t affected my life directly. It’s more so worrying about my mom.

“But I haven’t talked to JJ in detail about where he’s living, what his kids are doing, school, all that stuff. That’s a lot. So he’s got a lot more on his plate right now than I do.”