Steph Curry has made it clear that he doesn’t want the Warriors to panic with any acquisitions during the trade window, despite their struggles in the West this season.

Curry Doesn’t Want Warriors To Panic

It is no secret that the Warriors are struggling in the West this year, but Steph Curry has ensured fans that he isn’t panicking and he hopes that Golden State are doing the same.

During a busy period at the beginning of this year the Warriors have been linked to all sorts of trade rumours including some huge names such as Jimmy Butler, who is looking for a move away from Miami before February.

Curry spoke to the media about ‘desperate moves’ after his team’s latest defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, but he seemed very calm about the current situation.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future, there is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we’re done.

Steph Curry: “There’s a responsibility of keeping the franchise in a good space (long term).” On the front office activity level: “If there was a situation that made sense for our team, I’m pretty sure we’d know about it. That’s how we’ve always operated.” pic.twitter.com/VuLAjdjIRS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 14, 2025

“Doesn’t mean that you’re not trying to get better. It doesn’t mean that you’re not active in any type of search to, if you have an opportunity where a trade makes sense or even in the summer free agency [move] makes sense. You want to continue to get better.”

Signing Butler Is A Panic Move

Signing Butler would seem a desperate move for Curry’s Warriors although there are other destinations that seem more viable for the six time All-Star.

“Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you’re passing up opportunities. But it doesn’t mean that you’re desperate just flinging assets all around the place just because you want to do something.”

The four time NBA Champion didn’t hold back on his thoughts with the Warriors losing their 20th game on Monday, dropping them to below .500 for the season in an uncharacteristically poor start to the campaign.

Playoffs seem so far away right now for the Warriors who have dropped to as low as 12th in the West, with an important game against Minnesota coming up next.

The NBA trade deadline isn’t until the 6th of February, meaning the Warriors still have plenty of time to look at bringing in more talent to their depleted roster.