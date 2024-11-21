The Warriors have been undergoing one of their strongest starts to a season in a while, as they currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with an 11-3 record. With Stephen Curry leading the way, as his brilliance continues to shine despite his old age, we can’t help but wonder what would happen if they go all the way for the title.

In a recent interview, he was asked about his true motivations to continue playing at an elite level after 15 years in the league. The veteran guard insinuated that he only needs one more thing before hanging up his basketball shoes that would certainly cement his already legendary legacy.

“Honestly, it’s the only thing I’m really playing for at this point,” Curry said about his ultimate goal of capturing a fifth NBA championship in Golden State. “It’s the only thing that matters in the sense of accomplishment.”

Steph Curry picks between a 5th ring or a Golf Masters: "Give me 5. 5 is an another elite group" He's ready for the 5th 👀👀👀#fiveanditsover #DubNation pic.twitter.com/92pQ8mAT0F — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) November 16, 2024

The most important figure of the Warriors’ dynasty, a team that earned four league titles during a seven-year span, admitted that he still feels as if there’s some unfinished business as a professional basketball player. The 36-year-old wishes to elevate the franchise one more time to solidify his case as one of the all-time best.

Even though his career is already full of accomplishments, Stephen also revealed that he he still has passion for the game. “I still love to play the game,” the athlete expressed. “I still love to come to work every day. Basketball is still fun for me. The challenge of trying to figure out how to win on a nightly basis, I still get up for it.”

When he was asked to reflect on what conquering a fifth title ring this year would mean to him, his face immediately lit up. The NBA’s all-time best shooter from range explained how earning a championship at this point is different than ten years, especially due to how much the game has changed over time.

Trying to reimagine how it would look for the Golden State Warriors in the 24-25 season to win a championship is totally different than even ’22,” Curry noted. “It’s totally different than ’17 or ’18 or ’15. The league has changed so much.”

A fifth ring would mean the Warriors championship core would enter an elite group of Hall of Fame superstars

The only Golden State survivors from their first title earned back in 2015 are Curry, Draymond Green and of course, coach Steve Kerr. If they would earn another NBA championship this year, these legends would enter an elite group alongside Hall of Famers like Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant.

Even from their last 2022 title run, the Warriors have a vastly different squad. Only a handful of faces remain, which also includes Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, but Curry is convinced that this season they have added a new layer of depth with stars like Buddy Hield.

Curry recognized the importance of potentially earning such an accomplishment by saying, “Obviously, in the historical realm of basketball, there is another level. You talk about five-time champions and beyond that. It’s a good place to start from, but I definitely want to get greedy.”

The Golden State icon couldn’t help but imagine what another title would mean to him. “All that goes into the obsession of trying to be the best basketball player that I can be,” he said during this week’s interview. “And trying to lift my team up and have them lift me up to be able to be relevant in that conversation.”