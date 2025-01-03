Steph Curry once again set a new NBA three-pointer record as Golden State got their season back on track with a convincing victory against the 76ers.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers condemned the Warriors to as many losses as wins this season, the latter managed to bounce back with a compelling victory against Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Off-court chatter has been louder than usual for Golden State this season having slipped down to an uncharacteristically low position of 10th in the Western Conference.

Trade rumours are ramping up as they consider deals involving Zion Williamson and the potential outgoing of Draymond Green, but for now their season continues to be buoyed by star man Steph Curry.

The league’s preeminent shooter was the catalyst for victory against the 76ers, posting a remarkable 30 points and 10 assists as he shouldered both points-scoring and playmaking responsibilities.

Jonathan Kuminga was also efficient off the bench with 20 points as he continues to cement his spot for the future, but it was Curry who snatched the headlines in a record breaking night.

The 35-year-old’s eye-catching metrics saw him achieve yet another NBA three-pointer record, this time becoming the first player in history to go at least eight-for-eight on three-pointers and achieve double-digit assists in the same game.

CHEF CURRY WAS COOKIN’ TONIGHT 👨‍🍳 🔥 30 PTS

🔥 8/8 3PM

🔥 10 AST The first time in his career Steph’s gone 8/8 or better from deep! pic.twitter.com/GoJWPUKgLI — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2025



Curry also surpassed Michael Jordan on the list for most 30-point games by a guard after turning 35.

With the league’s all-time three-point leader now on 40, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48), Karl Malone (80) and LeBron James (107) are ahead of him.

Elsewhere, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Dennis Schroder all posted 15 points each while Joel Embiid was Philadelphia’s chief points scorer on the night with 28 and 14 rebounds.