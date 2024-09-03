NBA

Steph Curry Needs 253 3-Pointers to Become First NBA Player to Reach 4K Mark

By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on September 03, 2024

Steph Curry Needs 253 career 3-Pointers to Become First NBA Player to Reach 4K Mark

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is 253 career 3-pointers away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 4,000 3s. Curry, 36, is already the first player to make over 3,000 3-pointers, as the league’s all-time career leader.

The 10-time All-Star has made 3,747 3s across his 15-year career. Ray Allen is second on the league’s all-time list with 2,973 treys. James Harden (2,940 3s) is third overall, followed by Damian Lillard (2,607 3s).

Curry has led the NBA in 3-pointers in eight seasons of his career: 2012-13 (272), 2013-14 (261), 2014-15 (286), 2015-16 (402), 2016-17 (324), 2020-21 (337), 2021-22 (285), and 2023-24 (876).

His best season of his NBA career from beyond the arc was in the 2015-16 campaign. Not only did he average 30.1 points, but he also shot 45.4% from deep and made a career-best 402 treys.

Steph Curry’s NBA Career 3-Pointers History

NBA Season Games Games Started 3-Pointers 3-Point Attempts 3-Point Percentage 3-Pointers Made Per Game
2009-10 80 77 166 380 43.7% 2.1
2010-11 74 74 151 342 44.2% 2.0
2011-12 26 23 55 121 45.5% 2.1
2012-13 78 78 272 600 45.3% 3.5
2013-14 78 78 261 615 42.4% 3.3
2014-15 80 80 286 646 44.3% 3.6
2015-16 79 79 402 886 45.4% 5.1
2016-17 79 79 324 789 41.1% 4.1
2017-18 51 51 212 501 42.3% 4.2
2018-19 69 69 354 810 43.7% 5.1
2019-20 5 5 12 49 24.5% 2.4
2020-21 63 63 337 801 42.1% 5.3
2021-22 64 64 285 750 38% 4.5
2022-23 56 56 273 639 42.7% 4.9
2023-24 74 74 357 876 40.8% 4.8

In Golden State’s 116-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2017, he scored 46 points on 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the field and a career-high 13 3s on 17 attempts (76.5%).

The eight-time All-NBA member won two 3-point shooting contests in 2015 and 2021 as well.

Curry became the first NBA player to make seven or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games last season

Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 14, 2024, Steph Curry made NBA history with a 26-foot 3-pointer at the 9-minute mark of the third quarter. He became the first player to drill seven or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games.

Over that four-game stretch in February, he made 36 3s in 67 attempts (53.7%). Overall, Curry has connected on 10 or more treys 12 times in his career.

In December, Curry’s NBA-record 3-pointer streak also ended at 268 games. He was 0-for-8 from 3-point range and 2-for-12 (16.7%) overall while scoring seven points. His streak began on Dec. 1, 2018, at the Detroit Pistons.

Additionally, in Golden State’s 137-122 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, 2021, he recorded a career-high 62 points on 18-of-31 (58.2%) shooting from the floor, 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range, and 18-of-19 (94.7%) at the free throw line.

Last week, he signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors.