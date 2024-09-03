NBA
Steph Curry Needs 253 3-Pointers to Become First NBA Player to Reach 4K Mark
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is 253 career 3-pointers away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 4,000 3s. Curry, 36, is already the first player to make over 3,000 3-pointers, as the league’s all-time career leader.
The 10-time All-Star has made 3,747 3s across his 15-year career. Ray Allen is second on the league’s all-time list with 2,973 treys. James Harden (2,940 3s) is third overall, followed by Damian Lillard (2,607 3s).
Curry has led the NBA in 3-pointers in eight seasons of his career: 2012-13 (272), 2013-14 (261), 2014-15 (286), 2015-16 (402), 2016-17 (324), 2020-21 (337), 2021-22 (285), and 2023-24 (876).
His best season of his NBA career from beyond the arc was in the 2015-16 campaign. Not only did he average 30.1 points, but he also shot 45.4% from deep and made a career-best 402 treys.
Steph Curry’s NBA Career 3-Pointers History
|NBA Season
|Games
|Games Started
|3-Pointers
|3-Point Attempts
|3-Point Percentage
|3-Pointers Made Per Game
|2009-10
|80
|77
|166
|380
|43.7%
|2.1
|2010-11
|74
|74
|151
|342
|44.2%
|2.0
|2011-12
|26
|23
|55
|121
|45.5%
|2.1
|2012-13
|78
|78
|272
|600
|45.3%
|3.5
|2013-14
|78
|78
|261
|615
|42.4%
|3.3
|2014-15
|80
|80
|286
|646
|44.3%
|3.6
|2015-16
|79
|79
|402
|886
|45.4%
|5.1
|2016-17
|79
|79
|324
|789
|41.1%
|4.1
|2017-18
|51
|51
|212
|501
|42.3%
|4.2
|2018-19
|69
|69
|354
|810
|43.7%
|5.1
|2019-20
|5
|5
|12
|49
|24.5%
|2.4
|2020-21
|63
|63
|337
|801
|42.1%
|5.3
|2021-22
|64
|64
|285
|750
|38%
|4.5
|2022-23
|56
|56
|273
|639
|42.7%
|4.9
|2023-24
|74
|74
|357
|876
|40.8%
|4.8
In Golden State’s 116-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2017, he scored 46 points on 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the field and a career-high 13 3s on 17 attempts (76.5%).
The eight-time All-NBA member won two 3-point shooting contests in 2015 and 2021 as well.
Curry became the first NBA player to make seven or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games last season
Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 14, 2024, Steph Curry made NBA history with a 26-foot 3-pointer at the 9-minute mark of the third quarter. He became the first player to drill seven or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games.
Over that four-game stretch in February, he made 36 3s in 67 attempts (53.7%). Overall, Curry has connected on 10 or more treys 12 times in his career.
In December, Curry’s NBA-record 3-pointer streak also ended at 268 games. He was 0-for-8 from 3-point range and 2-for-12 (16.7%) overall while scoring seven points. His streak began on Dec. 1, 2018, at the Detroit Pistons.
Additionally, in Golden State’s 137-122 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, 2021, he recorded a career-high 62 points on 18-of-31 (58.2%) shooting from the floor, 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range, and 18-of-19 (94.7%) at the free throw line.
Last week, he signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors.