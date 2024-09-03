Steph Curry Needs 253 3-Pointers to Become First NBA Player to Reach 4K Mark

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is 253 career 3-pointers away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 4,000 3s. Curry, 36, is already the first player to make over 3,000 3-pointers, as the league’s all-time career leader.

The 10-time All-Star has made 3,747 3s across his 15-year career. Ray Allen is second on the league’s all-time list with 2,973 treys. James Harden (2,940 3s) is third overall, followed by Damian Lillard (2,607 3s).

Curry has led the NBA in 3-pointers in eight seasons of his career: 2012-13 (272), 2013-14 (261), 2014-15 (286), 2015-16 (402), 2016-17 (324), 2020-21 (337), 2021-22 (285), and 2023-24 (876).

His best season of his NBA career from beyond the arc was in the 2015-16 campaign. Not only did he average 30.1 points, but he also shot 45.4% from deep and made a career-best 402 treys.

Steph Curry’s NBA Career 3-Pointers History

NBA Season Games Games Started 3-Pointers 3-Point Attempts 3-Point Percentage 3-Pointers Made Per Game 2009-10 80 77 166 380 43.7% 2.1 2010-11 74 74 151 342 44.2% 2.0 2011-12 26 23 55 121 45.5% 2.1 2012-13 78 78 272 600 45.3% 3.5 2013-14 78 78 261 615 42.4% 3.3 2014-15 80 80 286 646 44.3% 3.6 2015-16 79 79 402 886 45.4% 5.1 2016-17 79 79 324 789 41.1% 4.1 2017-18 51 51 212 501 42.3% 4.2 2018-19 69 69 354 810 43.7% 5.1 2019-20 5 5 12 49 24.5% 2.4 2020-21 63 63 337 801 42.1% 5.3 2021-22 64 64 285 750 38% 4.5 2022-23 56 56 273 639 42.7% 4.9 2023-24 74 74 357 876 40.8% 4.8

In Golden State’s 116-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2017, he scored 46 points on 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the field and a career-high 13 3s on 17 attempts (76.5%).

The eight-time All-NBA member won two 3-point shooting contests in 2015 and 2021 as well.

Curry became the first NBA player to make seven or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games last season

Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 14, 2024, Steph Curry made NBA history with a 26-foot 3-pointer at the 9-minute mark of the third quarter. He became the first player to drill seven or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games.

Over that four-game stretch in February, he made 36 3s in 67 attempts (53.7%). Overall, Curry has connected on 10 or more treys 12 times in his career.

In December, Curry’s NBA-record 3-pointer streak also ended at 268 games. He was 0-for-8 from 3-point range and 2-for-12 (16.7%) overall while scoring seven points. His streak began on Dec. 1, 2018, at the Detroit Pistons.

Additionally, in Golden State’s 137-122 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, 2021, he recorded a career-high 62 points on 18-of-31 (58.2%) shooting from the floor, 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range, and 18-of-19 (94.7%) at the free throw line.

Last week, he signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors.