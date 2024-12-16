Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was full of praise for new teammate Dennis Schroder, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry on new backcourt partner Schroder: “He’s got that dawg in him”

The Warriors traded De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman and three second-round picks for Schroder, who is averaging an impressive 18.4 points and 6.6 assists a night this season.

The German international starred on the global stage at the Olympics this summer and his impressive production in New York has earned him a move to the Bay.

Following Golden State’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Curry told the media Schroder can help the team in a number of ways:

“It can help me. It can help us. What helps me, helps us. I’m sure he’ll build chemistry with everyone else as well.

“Be comfortable with the ball in his hands, see the floor, make the right reads. We can play pick and roll with him. He’s pretty sound with the ball. You’ve seen the way he’s scoring this year, too.

“He should give us another dynamic. Score the ball, that will help all of us.”

Steph Curry offers his opinion on Dennis Schroder: “I just love his competitive nature. He’s got that dawg in him… I’ve never not seen him in the moment like trying to rip your head off type vibes. So I like that.” pic.twitter.com/tCt0sXdb7k — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 16, 2024

Warriors settle for Schroder after refusing to give up Kuminga for Cam Johnson

Following the news of Golden State’s interest in trading for Schroder and his former Nets teammate Cam Johnson, it had been reported that they would’ve needed to cough up Jonathan Kuminga in exchange.

That demand was deemed excessive so the Warriors opted to solely pursue Schroder, and they didn’t have to give up much to acquire his services in the end.

Kuminga, 22, is enjoying a productive season averaging 15.4 points a game and Golden State were able to keep a key asset while also strengthening.

According to the best online sportsbooks, the Warriors are a general +900 chance to win the Western Conference after a 14-11 start to the season.