Steph Curry and the Warriors were on the road on Thursday to face the Grizzlies. Golden State beat Memphis earlier this season on November 15. The Warriors were outscored 37-15 in the first quarter and the team never recovered. In the end, Golden State lost 144-93.

With that loss, the team is 14-12 this season and is 2-8 in their last 10. Against the Grizzlies on Thursday, Steph Curry did something he’s never done before in his career. Curry finished 0-7 from the field and 0-6 from beyond the arc. His two points scored on the night were both from the free-throw line. The four-time NBA champion never had zero field goals made in a game where he played at least 12 minutes. That streak was broken on Thursday night.

Thursday was one of the rare off-nights for Steph Curry in his legendary career



Golden State’s matchup vs. the Grizzlies on Thursday was expected to be competitive. However, it was far from that after the Warriors got off to an extremely slow start. By halftime, the team was down 69-38. The Warriors let up another 75 points in the second half and lost 144-93. That was the team’s third consecutive loss. Two-time MVP Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career on Thursday night. He recorded just two points and was 0-7 from the field. Both of his points came from the free-throw line.

It was a rare off-night for Curry who had 26 points in Golden State’s previous game. He was not the only Warriors starter who struggled against the Grizzlies. Four of their five starters finished under double-digit points. Kevon Looney and Curry both recorded two points. Dennis Schroder had five points in his first game with the Warriors. Draymond Green had zero points, rebounds, and assists and finished the game with one steal. Andrew Wiggins was the only Warriors starter who had a decent game with 19 points. Other than that, it was a struggle for Golden State and they’ll flush that bad loss. They are on the road again this Saturday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.