Golden State’s inability to impose themselves when it matters most has been a constant theme through a grating season thus far, and the Warriors’ record when trailing after three quarters has left Steph Curry dumbfounded.

The LA Lakers dealt Golden State their third loss in the space of a week as they ran out eventual 10-point victors on Sunday night.

That defeat leaves the Warriors with more losses than wins and a looming possibility of missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

The Steve Kerr dynasty era seems like a far cry from the tactless performances we have witnessed this year, with their lack of bite in the closing stages of games proving to be one of the more glaring parts of their game that has disappeared.

For a franchise who seemingly yearned for the pressure of chasing a lead just a few years ago, this new-found incapacity to dig deep to find inspiration is a concerning trait.

As such, Warriors trade rumours are aplenty ahead of the deadline, with Kevin Durant the latest to be touted for a switch.

As a journalist pointed out to Steph Curry in his post-game interview on Sunday, the Warriors are statistically among the least likely teams to stage a comeback this season.

For context, the Warriors’ record when trailing after three quarters now stands at 1-20. It follows what many had hoped to be a blip of a season last year, where they finished 10th and went 3-24 when losing through three quarters.

That dismal statistic is made all the more grim when Golden State fans cast their minds back to 2015-16 – a season where they won 73 NBA games – and had a 10-7 record in games where they trailed by the final quarter.

That clutch-ness that defined an entire era has diminished, and Curry was visibly taken aback when prompted with the statistic on Sunday – see the footage below.

Steph couldn't believe the Warriors' record this season when trailing after three quarters

According to NBA sportsbooks, they are now as long as +5000 to claw their season back and win the NBA title.