Over three months after the start of the 2025-25 campaign, it has become more than clear that Bronny James struggles during NBA action, as the topic no longer seems to be debatable in most media platforms, despite the Lakers rookie impressive displays in the G League.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith delivered a sentimental rant this week after the 20-year-old produced a poor performance against the 76ers, as he seems to be convinced who is to blame for this situation. “This isn’t helping him. It’s hurting him,” he said passionately on his show First Take.

According to the NBA commentator, his father LeBron has pushed his eldest son too far. During the match against Philadelphia, the young player went scoreless against in 15 minutes, missing all of his five attempts from the floor, including three beyond the three-point line.

Stephen A. Smith got me IN TEARS talking about Bronny lmaoo "I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this." pic.twitter.com/bcFD3Vj9nb — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 29, 2025

Up to this point, after 13 games with Los Angeles, Bronny ha averaged just 0.3 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists while sinking in only one of his 16 shots this campaign. This is why Smith believes that James Jr. should stay put with South Bay in the G League until he’s actually earned himself a spot in the NBA.

“We all know why he’s in the NBA right now,” Stephen expressed. “It’s because of his dad. And that’s fine for a moment, but the moment is over. Now, we’re watching a kid struggle in real time under a microscope that no 19-year-old should have to face.”

In nine games with the Lakers’ affiliate, the 20-year-old has averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per match.

“You know what these numbers mean. You know what it’s going to do to your son,” the ESPN insider insisted. “There are guys busting their tails in the G League, in Europe, waiting for a shot. This isn’t doing Bronny any favors-it’s exposing him.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick defends Bronny James after poor display this week vs. 76ers: ‘I put him in a tough spot’

Early in the first quarter of the Lakers matchup against the Sixers on Tuesday evening, coach JJ Redick decided to play rookie Bronny James to build up his confidence again, but unfortunately it wasn’t going to be a good night for the young player. Postgame, the tactician second-guessed his decision.

In just 15 minutes of play, the 20-year-old went 0-for-5 with three turnovers. “Maybe put him in a tough spot,” Redick said. “Flying up yesterday, nationally televised game in Philly and all that stuff. He didn’t play well, but he’s been playing great in the stay-ready games, and he’s been playing great in the G [League].”

This past weekend, Bronny played with the South Bay Lakers, which is the Lakers’ affiliate squad, but called him over to join the NBA club in the middle of the five-match road trip. James Jr., recently reached his career-high points with the G League team.