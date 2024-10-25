NBA

Stephen A Smith Launches Attack On Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard

Updated1 hour ago on October 25, 2024

Kawhi Leonard Stephen A Smith

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been harshly criticized by Stephen A Smith, who labelled him as ‘the worst superstar in the history of any sport’ in a recent attack. 

Stephan A Smith Grills Kawhi Leonard

This isn’t the first time that Smith has had stern words for Leonard, and he took the chance to fire shots at the LA Clippers player once again in a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take.

It was announced last week that Leonard is ruled out of action with another knee injury, but even when on the sidelines he can’t catch a break from Smith.

Speaking on his show, Smith said: “I can make a legitimate argument that Kawhi Leonard is the worst superstar in the history of any sport.

He is the poster child of what not to be as a star in any sport. And I would have told him that to his face.

Leonard has suffered plenty of injuries since joining the Clippers in 2019, missing 180 games out of a possible 436. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue looked to miss Leonard’s presence during their first game defeat against the Phoenix Suns as they lost 116-113.

Although last year, Leonard featured 70 times for the Clippers, averaging 23.4 points. However, it was a disastrous ending to their season as they lost 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, with Leonard only playing twice in the series.

Los Angeles could be in for another disappointing season again though, after losing their star man Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard Honours Hit Back At Smith Slander

Despite struggling with lots of injuries over the years, Leonard’s honours can only go against Smith’s harsh criticism…

Kahwi Leonard is a:

  • 2x NBA Champion
  • 2x Finals MVP
  • 2x Defensive Player of the Year
  • 3x All NBA First Team
  • 3x All NBA Second Time
  • 6x All Star