Stephen A. Smith Says Bucks Coach Doc Rivers Nearing Hot Seat

During Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith let it be known that Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers could soon be on the hot seat, following a 1-3 start to the 2024-25 season.

Milwaukee Bucks dropped to 1-3 to begin 2024-25 season under Doc Rivers, with latest loss against the Boston Celtics

Milwaukee suffered its third loss in Monday night’s 119-108 defeat to the Boston Celtics. As a result, the Celtics improved to 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1966-69.

The Bucks’ recent losses have only left the ESPN “First Take” crew feeling concerned and perplexed.

“I don’t have the slightest d—n clue [what the issue is],” Smith told show host Molly Qerim when asked to identify the Bucks’ problem. “I don’t understand what the hell is going on.

“They opened the season with a victory and ever since then, they’ve lost three straight. … Both Dame “Dollar” Damian Lillard and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] are averaging 28 a game. … Obviously, Khris Middleton being out injured, that certainly has compromised him.”

During the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Bucks became the first team in league history to win a postseason game without their two top scorers: Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, Milwaukee went on to lose that series against the Indiana Pacers in six games. So, team chemistry has been an issue. Rivers finished 17-19 (.472) in the 2023-24 regular season and 2-4 (.333) in the postseason.

Stephen A. Smith said this could be Rivers’ last season as a head coach in the NBA

Through 1,900 career NBA regular-season games coached, Rivers is 1,115-785 (.586) overall since his debut with the Orlando Magic in 1999-00. The Illinois native is currently in his 26th season as a head coach in the league.

“Gary Trent Jr. [is] trying to ingratiate himself into the proceedings or whatever,” Stephen A. Smith added. “I don’t know what the hell is going on right now, but they better get it together. Doc Rivers, again, I’ve said this on many, many occasions.

“I love the man, but if he doesn’t get it done this year, this could be it for him for his career as a head coach in the National Basketball Association. He got the job last year when they fired Adrian Griffin, even though he was well-above .500 — like 31 and 13 or something like that.

Adding veteran stars and role players to the roster has not helped the franchise.

“OK, they brought in Doc Rivers last year, [and it] wasn’t a good year for him. … The chemistry that we anticipated we would see with Giannis and Damian Lillard doesn’t appear to be there.”

Fortunately, it’s still early in the season. Rivers has some time to save his job, that is if the issues can be corrected.

Lillard led the Bucks with 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in their loss to Boston. Plus, Antetokounmpo contributed 30 points, 10 boards, and six assists.

Milwaukee visits Memphis on Thursday to close its three-game road trip.