ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith praises Karl-Anthony Towns for helping the New York Knicks rally against the Miami Heat

More importantly, Towns had the fourth-most points for the Knicks against the Heat. Jamal Crawford scored 52 in 2007, Carmelo Anthony had 50 at Miami in 2013, and RJ Barrett posted 46 in 2022.

New York also ended the third quarter on a 30-10 run, turning a 70-57 deficit into an 87-80 lead. Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half as well.

“We know what [Towns] can do offensively. He’s one of, if not, the best shooting big man in basketball,” Stephen A. Smith said. “He’s a catch-and-shoot guy most of the time as well, which is very important.

“We need that… We need somebody that can spread the floor. … Jalen Brunson’s gonna do his thing, but he’s got to have help, and it does help when you’re 6-foot-10 and [you can] pull up from 3 at 38% [shooting].”

Towns has posted at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for the 11th time of his NBA career

Towns, who turns 29 on Nov. 15, has now recorded at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for the 11th time in his career, which is ranked ninth in the NBA since Towns was drafted in 2015.

In a three-team blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets last month, the Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota for Towns, and the Wolves received a 2025 top-13-protected first-round pick from New York via the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks are 2-2 with Towns through four games this season.

When Stephen A. Smith was asked what he’s worried about with the Knicks, he sighed for a moment before mentioning, “They let go of Julius Randle, which is fine. I really wish we could have kept Donte DiVincenzo. … We’ll see what happens.

“But with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, they got to be that one-two punch, which I think they could be. And [OG] Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, those are our defensive stars, so we’re going to be alright defensively.”

New York visits Detroit on Friday night for the second game of a four-game trip.