Slowly, but surely, Stephen Curry’s career is winding down. This is no surprise, as the 36-year-old has been very outspoken about it in that past couple of years, even admitting that he wishes to hang up his basketball shoes in a Golden State jersey in the upcoming seasons.

This past Christmas Day, he opened up once again during an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, revealing that he thinks about it “more than I probably have” before. “It’s okay to accept and acknowledge that the end is near,” he said in a video that surfaced online by NBA on ESPN.

He then added: “But only because it allows you to enjoy what’s happening right now. But I think the more you talk about it and the more you acknowledge it, the more it levels up the sense of urgency in the moment, now.”

“It’s ok to accept and acknowledge that the end is near” — Steph Curry on retirement 😔 pic.twitter.com/2S79Curz1z — Steph Curry Muse (@StephMuse_) December 24, 2024

Even though his contract with the Warriors ends after the 2025-26 season, he certainly wishes to play more before he ends his Hall of Famer career, which include four NBA titles, 10 All-Star selections, two-time scoring championships and two-time league MVP.

Curry is still playing at an elite level basketball, despite some evident decline on his stats. For example, two years ago, he averaged nearly 35 minutes and 30 points per contest. Last season, those averages dropped to about 33 and 26.

Almost a decade ago, Steph was reaching his prime, which took him to four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. The veteran guard knows that kind of intensity is difficult to repeat, but admitted that he’s inspired by players like LeBron James who workout every summer to keep in shape.

“You carry that all year. Those offseason workouts, in the back of your mind, his [James’] face is in your head,” Curry said recently in an interview with the Lakers star and former teammate Kevin Durant. “Thinking about who you’re going to have to beat to get to the ultimate goal.”