Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is eligible for a max, $62.6 million one-year extension this summer that would take him through the 2026-27 season, according to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. The Warriors have until October 21 to extend the 16-year veteran for the extra year.

However, Curry has reportedly not yet discussed his contract extension with the Warriors. In August 2021, he signed a four-year, $215.35 million max contract extension with the team.

Curry, 36, is slated to make $55.76 million in the upcoming 2024-25 season and $59.6 million in 2025-26. His maximum veteran extension, which is the 10-time All-Star’s current deal, is 105% of his 2021-22 salary.

“We have not discussed it. He’s busy right now and he should stay busy and focused on that with the Olympics,” said Warriors owner Joe Lacob. “But if he wants to talk about that, that’s up to him. He’s not said that at all, but if he wants to, we’ll certainly entertain that discussion. Let’s put it this way, Steph Curry I fully anticipate he’ll be a Warrior for life.

“I thought Klay [Thompson] was going to be, too, but I was wrong. And I think Steph has been … what he’s meant to this franchise has been tremendous. It’s every intention of ours to see him play as long as he wants to play and as long as he is able to play at the level he’s continued to play. He’s [in] incredible shape, so I have no reason to believe that he couldn’t play quite a bit longer. Maybe he’s Tom Brady.”

Dallas Mavericks’ sign-and-trade agreement with Warriors for Klay Thompson helped Golden State’s salary cap

In February, Lacob told Kawakami his plan to get out of the second apron and all the way out of the tax this offseason. At the time, he expected to do that with Thompson on the roster.

When the Dallas Mavericks completed a sign-and-trade with the Warriors for Thompson, Golden State accomplished Lacob’s goal. Though, the team found its way back into the tax when it signed Buddy Hield and guaranteed him two years and $21 million.

Despite adding Hield, the Warriors are still in a better position now cap-wise. That’s good news for Stephen Curry.

“It was our goal to get out of the luxury tax if possible because we had been in it for so long. [We] paid almost $700 million in luxury taxes,” Lacob said. “And that’s great if you’re winning, we don’t care. We’ll do whatever we can. But we didn’t make the playoffs last year and so I think we have to take that into account.

“And the system is certainly a lot more difficult or its impact on you if you are in the tax. … We’d love to get out of the tax for two of the next four years, so we aren’t a repeater. It helps us be competitive.”

Curry was named the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year last season

Now that Thompson is gone, all eyes are on Stephen Curry and his future with the organization.

In 77 games (all starts) with the Warriors last season, he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 32.7 minutes per contest while shooting 45% from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range.

He was also named the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year, finishing ahead of Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Curry led the NBA in clutch points scored (189) and 3-pointers (357) last season. Additionally, Golden State played in more clutch games (48) than any other team in the league as well.