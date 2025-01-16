Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and star guard Stephen Curry are not going down without a fight, speaking defiantly against the idea the team is comfortable where it’s at.

After a 12-3 start to the season, the Warriors have plummeted down the standings with an 8-17 record since. The offense is in shambles when Curry isn’t on the court, and the lack of a true second star has been glaring.

During their first 15 games, the Warriors ranked as one of the league’s top defensive teams but are outside the top 10 over the past 25 games.

With the losses piling up and the Dennis Schroder acquisition looking underwhelming to this point, there has been a narrative the team is accepting its fate as a treadmill team.

“I hope there’s not a misconception that we are not fighting and scrapping and doing everything possible to keep this going,” Kerr said. “It almost feels like the narrative became the Warriors are giving in. We are not giving in. We’re just not gonna give away the future.”

Much Needed Win Increases Defiance

Going up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry looked intent on making a statement.

The 36-year-old superstar delivered with 31 points and eight assists, including seven triples in a 116-115 victory. After slumping to defeat against a rebuilding Raptors team in Toronto, this was a much needed win to at least reduce some of the angst.

With the win, Curry was ready to clap back loud and clear postgame.

“All the Twitter fingers who got deals we need to make can kind of shut up a little bit and let us figure this thing out,” Curry said. “We have a whole lot of confidence that we can beat anybody.”

Andrew Wiggins was also great against his former team, finishing with 24 points in the victory.

Lack Of Butler Trade Creating Buzz?

With Jimmy Butler having listed the Warriors as one of his preferred destinations, perhaps the lack of patience shown by fans and media is because there seems to be a clear path to getting better immediately.

As Curry alludes to, though, it’s a lot easier to make deals and yap about what’s possible online than in real life.

Curry’s previous comments also seem to be taken in the wrong light, being presented as him being content with the current state of the team. When watching the interview, it’s abundantly clear he wants what’s best for the Warriors organization and doesn’t want a desperate move that defeats logic.

“Anybody who thinks I’m OK with being on an average basketball team is insane,” Curry said. “Take whatever I said, I still stand on it, but that doesn’t mean you’re not trying to get better, make appropriate moves to help you do that. [General manager] Mike [Dunleavy] knows that, we’ve talked about it, that’s the expectation for me trying to help lead the team to where we wanna go.

“That doesn’t mean that you’re reckless.”