Stephen Curry Wants to Finish Career With Warriors

Despite the Golden State Warriors going through a clear transitioning period right now, Stephen Curry still wants to retire a Warrior.

“Being in one place for my own career, and it’s like a broken record, but I know it’s really hard to do that,” Curry said. “I want to be greedy and say we can be relevant and be in the mix and give ourselves a realistic chance to win while I’m still growing these gray hairs and doing high school visits in the Bay [Area] for my daughter. It’s crazy. [It’s] just the nature of where I'm at. But yes, all that to say I love the Bay and the Bay is home and I never want that to change.”

The Warriors are going through a tumultuous offseason where they have lost Klay Thompson and waived Chris Paul. As for their superstar, Stephen Curry, he is currently preparing with Team USA to compete in the Summer Olympics.

Stephen Curry Wants to Remain With Golden State For Rest of His Career

Stephen Curry’s Hall of Fame Resume

Curry will eventually be a first-ball Hall of Famer. There is no question about it, especially for a player widely regarded as the best three-point shooter in NBA history. Curry is a four-time champion, 10-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, two-time league MVP, a Finals MVP, one-time steals champion, and a one-time All-Star Game MVP. What is crazy is that he will continue to add on to this already impressive resume.

As for Curry’s career numbers, he has tallied 24.8 points, 4.7 total rebounds, 6.4 assists per game, and a career three-point shooting percentage of 42.6 percent. On top of that, the NBA great has also logged a career offensive rating of 118 and a career box plus/minus rating of 6.5. If Curry does finish his career with the Warriors, he will go down as one of the few greats in league history to play for one team throughout their whole career. He will be in conversations with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Dirk Nowitzki.

The Current State of the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are desperately trying to re-tool their roster right now. They missed the playoffs this past season. However, any team that has Steph Curry will always be in the mix for a playoff spot. Golden State will not be able to fully replace Klay Thompson and his impact he had for several seasons. However, they did add another three-point marksmen in Buddy Hield and also signed Kyle Anderson. There are still plenty of holes to be filled on this current squad. However, the team can at least rest easy for now knowing their superstar guard wants to finish his career in the Bay.