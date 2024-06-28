We are a month away from the start of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and Team USA’s training camp is just around the corner. This is why coach Steve Kerr has addressed the media this Thursday and assured that all 12 players selected to represent the nation will be present when it begins next week in Las Vegas.

The only real doubt was if Kawhi Leonard, who missed the last three games of the Clippers’ season due to injury, would be able to attend camp. However, the Golden State tactician guaranteed that he’s recovered and ready to go.

“We’ve been in communication constantly,” he told reporters during a conference call. “So we expect all 12 guys to be ready to roll.” The soon-to-be 33-year-old has responded well since his right knee went through surgery in April.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to participate fully in Team USA’s camp for the 2024 Paris Olympics, per @TomerAzarly. pic.twitter.com/aghvcrnr7f — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 27, 2024

It was none other than Lawrence Frank who confirmed that Kawhi is healthy to play in Paris next month. “This is an opportunity he’s wanted for a long time, so he’s rehabbing and coming back,” said the Clippers president of basketball operations. “But his whole focus coming back from the injury is to get healthy and his intent is to play for the Olympics.

“This is an opportunity he’s wanted for a long time, so he’s rehabbing and coming back. But his whole focus coming back from the injury is to get healthy and his intent is to play for the Olympics. He’s kind of ramping it up and his biggest concern, all of our concerns, is long-term health.”

Leonard has earned the reputation of a superstar who misses out on the action right when his team needs him the most, as happened back when the Raptors earned the NBA title in 2019, and in the last couple of years when the Clippers entered playoff action. This is why the veteran won’t commit to anything that would risk his health.

“So he’s not going to do anything that jeopardizes his long-term health. He wants to not only be ready for the Olympics, he wants to be ready to have a great season this upcoming year and wants to have a long career. His focus and mindset is just each day. He’s made significant progress and he continues to go in that direction,” Frank added.

Tyrese Haliburton is another star who had been recovering from injury this summer, but now guarantees he’ll be ready for training camp

The Team USA coach pushed away any notion that suggests that the Los Angeles star is still struggling with his repaired knee, and went all the way to assure that he’s held constant communication with the player and knows he’s healthy for camp in Las Vegas, starting July 6.

“… Obviously every roster spot is important,” Kerr expressed. “You just never know how these things are gonna play out, with injuries, things can happen, you just don’t know. So we’re in touch with everybody, and we will continue to stay in touch with the whole group as we head into Vegas next week. And you never know how things play out. There’s always a chance for change.”

Same thing goes for Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a hamstring injury that also ended his campaign during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Indiana guard first admitted he was concerned about his health, but eventually confirmed this Thursday he’s back to normal and ready to go.

“I’ll be honest, I think when that happened against Boston and I knew I wouldn’t play the rest of the series, there was a little bit of concern for me,” said the Pacers star, who was frustrated to see his team lose to the reigning champions back in May.