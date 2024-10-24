As we have grown accustomed now, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Golden State camp just as we are entering a new season, is if Jonathan Kuminga actually has a long-term place in the team, or if he’s eventually set to be traded. As the player will become a restricted free agent next summer, everyone thought his contract would be extended.

Nevertheless, once again the organization and the athlete have failed to reach an agreement over their impending extension, or is it that the front office doesn’t value him as such? Right before this Wednesday’s season opener, coach Steve Kerr cleared the air to dismiss any tensions between both parties.

“That’s just normal negotiation stuff. We want JK here for the long haul,” the Warriors head coach told the press. “Obviously, I want him to have a great year and put himself in a position next summer where we agree to a contract.”

After the Warriors’ opener Wednesday, forward Jonathan Kuminga discussed how he’s handling his unsettled future as he heads to restricted free agency in 2025. https://t.co/aImr6KifI2 — Sporting Green (@SportingGreenSF) October 24, 2024

Despite Kerr expressing his hope of keeping Kuminga for a longer period of time, he did mention the player needs to keep improving. “I want one that he is thrilled with and we are happy with as well. That’s the plan. I think for JK, it’s a matter of continuing to get better like he’s been doing for the last three years,: he said.

Jonathan’s camp felt that he was worth something close to a max contract or at least an extension similar to that of Toronto’s Scottie Barnes or Orlando’s Franz Wagner, who just signed five-year, $220 million deal. As this didn’t happen, the player is starting this 2024-25 campaign in the final year of his rookie contract.

This is precisely why Kerr was harassed by the press over JK’s situation on Wednesday, before the team’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran tactician opted for downplaying the drama, and assuring that this is how the basketball business works.

“I think everybody wants everything to happen right away, but for young players especially, it rarely happens that way. If you just look at JK’s arc of development, he is dramatically better now than he was three years ago,” Steve reassured those around him.

Kuming has expressed many times before how he trusts he’ll grow into an All-Star calibre player, but wants his team to back him up

Just as Steve Kerr did before the start of the season, Warrior general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. also referred to Kuminga’s case after they failed to reach a contractual agreement with the youngster. The executive simply noted that they still value the former lottery pick and wish to keep him in the long term.

“I mean, I don’t think much has changed in regards to his future with the team,” Dunleavy expressed this week. “Sometimes these things get done, sometimes they don’t. Don’t really want to overreact either way. I think we are in great alignment and move forward and hope to get something done in the offseason.”

In the past, the forward has been very vocal about trusting his own abilities, especially after averaging 16.1 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per match, during last season’s 74 games played. “Jonathan Kuminga, I’m told, won’t be getting an extension done. He believes strongly in his play and believes he has a chance to be a star-level player,” Shams Charania said at the start of the week.

“You look at Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard, players who he could have the trajectory of. The Warriors do want to see how this plays out and they’re keeping a key eye on the fit between him and Steve Kerr,” explained the new ESPN insider.