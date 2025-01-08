Suns’ Bradley Beal, Agent Haven’t Talked Waiving No-Trade Clause

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal and his agent have had no talks about waiving his no-trade clause in his five-year, $251.02 million contract, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN on Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Suns Cannot Acquire Jimmy Butler From The Miami Heat Without Using Bradley Beal In A Trade Package

A no-trade clause must be waived by the player in order to approve a deal to a new team. Beal lifted his no-trade clause prior to the Washington Wizards trading him to Phoenix in June 2023.

The Suns were named by sources as a preferred destination of Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, in addition to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets.

After the Heat suspended Butler for seven games on Friday, the team announced that it would seek trade options. The news ramped up rumors and reports that Beal could be involved in a potential trade.

The situation drew more attention Monday when Suns coach Mike Budenholzer decided to move Beal to the bench to jump-start the team after it had lost 17 of its past 24 games.

Beal Would Consider Waiving No-Trade Clause For Three Teams: The Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Heat

However, Bartelstein also informed ESPN that Bradley Beal remains committed to the Suns. Through 25 games (23 starts), Beal has averaged 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.1 minutes per contest.

“There have been no discussions about trades with the Suns or any other team,” Bartelstein said. “Bradley’s total focus is on helping the Suns turn things around.”

Bartelstein said Beal, who has two years and $110 million left on his contract after this season, isn’t interested in waiving the no-trade clause. Then again, according to NBA insider John Gambadoro, Beal would consider removing his no-trade clause for three teams: the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and of course, the Heat.

This is quite a predicament for the Suns, who are a second apron team because of their $216 million payroll. It means Phoenix would not be able to acquire Butler unless it used Beal as part of the trade.

Per Spotrac, Beal and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James are the only NBA players with no-trade clauses in their contracts. Beal’s 15% trade bonus was also voided in the Washington-Phoenix trade.