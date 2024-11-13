Suns’ Bradley Beal left Tuesday night’s win vs. the Jazz with calf tightness

Through 11 games in the 2024-25 season, the Suns are 9-2. This offseason, Phoenix parted ways with former coach Frank Vogel and hired Mike Budenholzer. A 9-2 record is tied with the Warriors and Thunder for the best record in the West early on this season.

On Tuesday night, the Suns had their first game of the Emirates NBA Cup. It was formerly known as the in-season tournament. Phoenix was on the road to face the Jazz and won the game 120-112. Devin Booker led the team offensively with 31 points. In the fourth quarter, SG Bradley Beal experienced calf tightness and left the game. The Suns have another game on Wednesday night on the road vs. the Kings. There is no word on if Beal will be available.

Bradley Beal suffered calf tightness on Tuesday night vs. the Jazz

"Just got tight on me. Probably lingering from the knee injury last game. It should be alright. A little precautionary. Got one tomorrow." Bradley Beal hopeful he'll be good at Kings. Devin Booker thought Beal kicked himself in the calf. Beal confirmed on crossover move. #Suns



After 11 seasons with the Wizards, Bradley Beal was traded following the 2022-23 season to Phoenix. Last season was Beal’s first year with the Suns and he missed time early on due to injury. Beal started 53 of the Suns’ 82 games last season. He averaged (18.2) points, (4.4) rebounds, (5.0) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. Through nine games in 2024-25, Beal is averaging (17.8) points, (4.0) rebounds, (3.7) assists, and (1.4) steals.

Beal is the third scoring option offensively for the Suns. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combine to average (51.4) points per game for Phoenix. However, starting PF Kevin Durant suffered a calf strain last week and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Not ideal for Phoenix who’s off to a strong start this season. With Beal experiencing calf tightness, we’ll see how cautionary the team is. The Suns have the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday vs. the Kings. Phoenix cannot afford to have Beal miss an extended time with Durant already out.