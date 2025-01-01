Suns’ Bradley Beal Suffers Hip Contusion Against Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal sustained a left hip contusion at some point in the first half of Tuesday night’s 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Beal appeared to suffer the injury when fouled by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 4:40 left in the first quarter, but he played the entire first quarter.

Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said Beal’s injury may have occurred on the first play of the game when he fell. Beal didn’t come back into the game after checking out at the end of the opening quarter.

Beal also suffered his injury in the same game that Devin Booker returned for Phoenix after missing five contests with a left groin strain. Bol Bol made his return as well.

Booker last played Dec. 19 in a loss to Indiana. The Suns lost four of the five games they played without Booker.

Through 22 games (all starts) this campaign, Beal is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.4 minutes per contest while shooting 48.9% from the floor, 38.6% from deep, and 76% at the foul line.

Kevin Durant led the Suns on Tuesday with 29 points and 10 rebounds. However, Phoenix still lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Suns played without Jusuf Nurkic, who is serving the second of his three-game suspension for his involvement in a fight with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Royce O’Neale remains out with a left ankle sprain

Additionally, Grayson Allen cleared concussion protocol that sidelined him four games, but Budenholzer said pregame that the shooting guard had shoulder issues after Monday’s 5-on-5 action in practice.

According to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin, the Suns are also going to be without Royce O’Neale for the three-game road trip because of a left ankle sprain. He’s due for a re-evaluation in 10 days, the Suns announced Tuesday.

O’Neale sprained his ankle late in the first half of Saturday’s loss at Golden State, didn’t play in the second half, and left Chase Arena in a walking boot. He’s expected to miss the Jan. 9 home game against Atlanta

The Suns (15-17) host the Utah Jazz on Jan. 11 and then the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 12. O’Neale could be back by then. Phoenix remains under .500 and sits 11th in the Western Conference standings.

The Suns play Saturday at the Indiana Pacers.