Grayson Allen played four years for Duke during his college career, and traditionally has been returning every summer to visit their campus or at least hang out in Durham. This time around, he went to visit the Blue Devils’ head coach and old friend Jon Scheyer, while he worked out at the Michael W. Krzyzewski Center for Athletic Excellence.

During Allen’s time with the club, Scheyer served as an assistant under Krzyzewski, and this is part pf the reason why he always returns to where he once was happy. “Got some workouts in with Coach Scheyer like the old days,” the NBA star said on the first episode of this new season’s Duke Blue Planet, recently posted on YouTube this week.

“Got the head coach back out there running some individual workouts. So it was cool to see. Me and Coach Scheyer keep in touch and talk pretty often. It was cool to be back and be able to squeeze in a day while I’m here in town and get another workout in with him,” Grayson added.

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen working on 'speed, power, explosion' in preparing for 2024-25 NBA season (w/videos) #Suns https://t.co/f3gvozByBp via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ABvJNK4Ufz — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 1, 2024

Incredibly enough, these two athletes share more than friendship, as they also hold similar records for the club. Both Allen and Scheyer are two of the five Duke players who have dropped in at least 1,900 points, take at least 400 rebounds and hand out at least 400 assists.

While the other three are Grant Hill, Danny Ferry and Johnny Dawkins, the Phoenix guard remains as the Blue Devils’ 12th all-time leading scorer with 1,996. The sharpshooter recently told the press he was working this offseason on “building a strong base” in the weight room.

Many videos have surfaced the web displaying Grayson’s commitment to a great campaign ahead, showing him hoisting shots, standstill and off movement, while some other shots of himself hitting the weight room.

“Getting in some of the explosive stuff to get ready to hit the court hard for training camp and preseason coming up and getting all the shots I feel I’m going to get in the season,” Allen shared. “Shots I got last season playing with these guys.”

Allen missed the end of last season’s final playoff matches due to a recurrent injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Grayson first sprained his ankle in Game 1 of their postseason clash against the Timberwolves last season in April. By Game 2, he returned but eventually re-injured and didn’t compete in Game 3 or 4. The player hurt his ankle during the third quarter of those first contests, and didn’t return to the match in either go them.

“I’ve got a strong base,” said the Suns star. “Now it’s moving more towards more speed and explosion, some plyometrics stuff. Moving the weight faster if it’s weighted. A lot of unweighted stuff. Working on some speed, power explosion. Trying to get back into that playing shape and be ready and in better shape. A little faster, a little stronger and be ready for October.”

The Phoenix club continues to prepare for their opening match of the season on October 23 at the Los Angeles Clippers, while Allen has been working hard to be fit for whatever his role might be this campaign. Grayson also worked out with Duke rising star Tyrese Proctor.

“Just shooting with Tyrese and trying to give him some of the stuff I think about and kind of the mentality of off the ball, whenever my defending is helping,” shared the NBA player. “Reading how far he is off me on the catch. Just kind of the mentality knowing before the ball is coming if you’re going to get that shot off. Maybe stepping back a few feet off the line to give yourself a little more space and time.”