Jusuf Nurkic is not happy at all with his current status inside the Suns squad, as he’s been relegated to the bench for most of this 2024-25 campaign. However, the situation doesn’t stop there, according to the European big man, he hasn’t spoken to his head coach Mike Budenholzer in two months now.

The 30-year-old went as far as to say that the two “don’t have a relationship.” The Phoenix veteran, who has only started in 23 games so far this season, was eventually moved to the bench earlier this month and has not played at all since January 7.

The Bosnian went on to reveal that Budenhozler didn’t even tell him that he was sitting out the January 9 match against the Hawks, and then the same happened during this past Saturday’s 119-109 win over the Wizards. This game vs. Washington marked the ninth consecutive contest he’s missed out on.

Mike Budenholzer on Jusuf Nurkic saying they don’t have a relationship: “He hasn’t played, I’m sure he’s frustrated, so I respect that.” Have they talked? “Conversations have been had. There’s been communication….you gotta earn your minutes, and that’s been communicated” pic.twitter.com/53jmo0uRKl — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 26, 2025

“We don’t have a relationship,” Jusuf shared. “So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”

As of lately, Mason Plumlee has been replacing the Bosnian in the starting lineup since January 6’s game against the 76ers, while Nurkic has been averaging only 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest so far. Believe it or not, that game was the first time he came off the bench since the 2016-17 campaign.

“It’s hard to understand why,” The Phoenix big man said about his head coach moving him to the bench. “As you know, I try to do whatever they want from me. I play my role or whatever, but at the end of the day, it’s the NBA.”

When asked about the situation, Budenholzer simply said that being a starter in the NBA is a hard thing to maintain because of the intense competition. “It’s never easy in this league,” Mike said, as Nick Richards has also been given minutes at the center role. “He hasn’t played. I’m sure he’s frustrated, so I respect that.”

The coach then added: “There’s been conversations that have been had. There’s been communication, but you know, we got three or four guys who play the same position. We’re gonna go with who gives us our best chance. You’ve gotta earn your minutes, and that’s been communicated.”

Nurkic admitted that he’s happy for the players who are now replacing him in the lineup, despite the fact that he expects a new opportunity

Jusuf is convinced that competition inside the roster is always healthy, and told the press that he has nothing against the other big men in Phoenix. “I’m glad Bud find somebody who he like he can play,” he said of Richards. “I think that’s refreshing for him to rotate four centers.

“I think that’s something that’s sustainable, and that’s the NBA. I have nothing against Nick. Any way I can help, but I’m glad they found someone who they want to play.”

Nurkic arrived in Phoenix through a three-team trade last season, in which he started in 76 games that year, averaging 10.9 points and 11 rebounds. Now, he believes his future might be somewhere else. “One door close, another will open eventually, sooner or later,” the veteran said. “It was what it is. Life is not fair.”