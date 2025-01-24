Suns’ Kevin Durant Earns $1.3M Bonus For All-Star Selection

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has earned a $1.3 million bonus for being selected to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The bonus was deemed likely and will not impact the Suns’ tax bill, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant earns $1.3 million bonus from his four-year, $194.22 million contract

Durant, 36, is currently signed to a four-year, $194.22 million contract. His deal includes $6.27 million in total incentives. The two-time MVP is earning $51.17 million this season and is slated to make $54.7 million in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-11 Durant will become eligible to sign a two-year, $123.8 million extension with Phoenix in the coming months, sources told ESPN. Since the 14-time All-Star forward waited to ink a new deal, he’s slated to earn an extra $64.3 million.

Durant has been eligible to sign a one-year, $59.5 million contract extension with the Suns since early July. From a financial standpoint, it was the most logical move to wait until this year to sign an extension.

According to Spotrac, Durant has earned $396.7 million across his 17-year career with four teams. His career earnings total $105.64 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder, $81.54 million with the Golden State Warriors, $144.23 million with the Brooklyn Nets, and $60.97 million with Phoenix.

The Suns acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the February 2023 trade deadline.

Durant has averaged 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds with Suns

In 75 games (all starts) with Phoenix last season, Kevin Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 37.2 minutes per contest. He also shot 52.3% from the floor, 41.3% from 3-point range, and 85.6% at the free throw line.

The two-time NBA champion finished seventh in points (2,032), 13th in blocks (91), sixth in field goals (751), and sixth in minutes played (2,791). He scored a season-high 45 points against the Boston Celtics on March 9, 2024.

Through 33 games (all starts) this season, Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 35.8 minutes per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field, 38.4% from deep, and 82.9% at the foul line.

Although Durant has been linked to various teams, such as the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, the Suns are not expected to trade either Durant or Devin Booker ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

Earlier this week, Phoenix traded its 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks. The Jazz traded away their 2025 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah (protected)), 2027 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah), and 2029 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota (protected), or Utah).