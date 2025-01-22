Suns Trade 2031 First-Round Pick to Jazz for Three First-Rounders

The Phoenix Suns are trading their 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. The trade gives the Suns the ability to triple their first-round draft capital as the franchise aims to upgrade its roster.

Phoenix Suns Had Only Their 2031 First-Round Pick, The Denver Nuggets’ 2025 Second-Rounder Before Tuesday’s Trade

However, there is definitely a significant risk considering 2031 is unprotected, and there’s no guarantee who is on the roster. Phoenix is acquiring the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah, and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah, according to Charania.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported over the weekend that the Suns had “discussed” sending out their 2031 first-round pick in a potential trade for Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler.

The Phoenix Suns are trading their 2031 unprotected first to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Suns are acquiring the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2025



The news came just days after Phoenix sent out three second-round picks as part of the trade for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards.

Before Tuesday’s trade, the Suns had only their own 2031 first-round pick and the Denver Nuggets’ 2025 second-round pick for a future deal.

This strategic move by Phoenix means the Suns unlock their next six drafts and break up their lone tradable first in 2031 into three firsts.

Utah Jazz Now Have 11 First-Round Picks In The Next Seven Years

For 2025, the Suns are likely to have Cleveland’s first-round pick. The Jazz are consolidating their first-round picks acquired in the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades in 2022. Including the 2031 unprotected first from Phoenix, Utah now has 11 first-round picks in the next seven years.

Butler, who requested a trade from the Heat earlier this month, still has the Suns among his preferred trade destinations. Phoenix also completed this trade shortly after NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Miami wasn’t interested in trading Butler for the 2031 first-round pick and Suns’ All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

The Jazz are consolidating their first-round picks acquired in the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades. Including the 2031 unprotected first from Phoenix, Utah has 11 first-round picks in the next seven years. pic.twitter.com/mmdx5M4wmE — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 22, 2025



For a Butler trade to take place, Beal would have to waive his no-trade clause. Beal would consider waiving his clause for the right team. That means a championship-caliber squad.

Charania reported earlier last week that the Heat “have engaged with multiple teams” about a potential Butler trade, but that Pat Riley “has not shown an urgency in these talks” ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

In a face-to-face meeting last week, Butler told Riley that he will not sign a new deal in Miami and intends to only use his $52 million player option in the offseason for 2025-26 as a trade maneuver.