Suns Trade Rumors: Beal To Bucks Connection Non-Existent

There is no trade connection between Bradley Beal and the Milwaukee Bucks, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

According to the report, the Bucks have not made any sort of inquiry into acquiring Beal’s services.

This means that a potential deal that sends Jimmy Butler to the Phoenix Suns will not involve Beal getting re-routed to Milwaukee.

Who Wants Beal?

If indeed there have been no conversations involving Beal and the Bucks, then Miami’s road to a Butler deal gets much more complicated.

Beal has another two years on his contract after this season, worth a total of $160M over three years. It will be very hard to find takers on that sort of contract considering the ramifications of today’s salary cap.

There may have been some plausibility to Milwaukee believing Beal could potentially be an upgrade over this year’s version of Khris Middleton, but that doesn’t matter at all if the Bucks aren’t even interested.

Beal, of course, has a no trade clause in his contract and so would have to approve of any deal that involves him. There was an earlier report indicating that the 31-year-old would be open to waiving his clause for the right situation.

A report on Tuesday also indicated that a Butler deal would involve at least four teams, and that the Toronto Raptors and Bucks could be among the teams involved.

As with all reports, each side is fighting for its own leverage and so there is a lot to sift through in terms of who’s trying to accomplish what.

Will Butler No Longer Get What He Wants?

If the Suns can’t find a taker for Beal, it puts Butler’s preferred destination in jeopardy.

There is no telling if Butler would be willing to soften his stance and be amicable to joining another team. Being amicable is probably the last thing on the Miami star’s mind right now.

Butler having to remain in Miami beyond the trade deadline is as explosive and toxic a situation waiting to happen.