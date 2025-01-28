Suns Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal Not Interested In Bulls

According to the latest Phoenix Suns trade rumors, All-Star guard Bradley Beal reportedly has no desire to play for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls had been mentioned as one team the Suns could use to facilitate a hypothetical trade for Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler.

Suns Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal Will Not Waive His No-Trade Clause For The Bulls Or Any Other Non-Contender

Since the new CBA rules has made it more difficult for teams to trade players with large contracts, the only way Phoenix could acquire Butler in a trade — without moving Kevin Durant or Devin Booker — would be to trade Beal. However, Miami is reportedly unwilling to take on long-term money.

The Heat suspended Butler on Monday for the third time this month. While Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right destination, he will not waive it just to leave the Suns.

UPDATE: According to @FredKatz, Bradley Beal will not waive his no-trade clause to go to the Chicago Bulls. “Cold-weather cities, including Chicago, are less attractive to him, the source said. If a team has a losing record and a chilly winter, it won’t be on Beal’s list.” pic.twitter.com/HqKey8vO6u — ChicagoBullsCentral (@BullsCentraI) January 28, 2025



A source informed The Athletic’s Fred Katz on Monday that Beal, his wife, and their two sons moved to Phoenix before the season began. The St. Louis native prefers not to move his family again anytime soon.

If Beal were to accept a trade elsewhere, he would have to either relocate his kids once again after moving from Washington, D.C. to Phoenix in 2023, or leave them to play somewhere else for the time being.

Beal, of course, would approve a trade destination that features a winning team. Even then, Beal is still not entertaining the idea of playing in any cold-weather cities, including Chicago, the source said.

Bucks Could Acquire Beal From Phoenix

Although the Bulls might not be the right fit for Beal, one team that could still make a trade is the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks obviously play in Milwaukee, a cold-weather city. But sources have not ruled out the possibility of Beal moving his family to the Badger State. At least the Bucks are a contender.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported earlier this month that NBA executives see Pat Connaughton “as a potential trade candidate” to help the Bucks avoid being a second apron luxury tax team. Milwaukee is approximately $6.5 million over that second apron.

Connaughton also has a $9.4 million player option for 2025-26. By avoiding being a second apron luxury tax team, Milwaukee would be granted more flexibility for moves with the mid-level exception or trades involving multiple players. In other words, such a move would make it easier for the Bucks to add Beal.

Per Spotrac, Beal has $160 million remaining on his contract over the next three years (including this season) and is one of two NBA players, along with four-time MVP LeBron James, who has a no-trade clause.

In 32 games (23 starts) this season, Beal has averaged 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32.9 minutes per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range, and 77% at the free throw line.