Suns Trade Rumors: Hornets’ Nick Richards Among Targets

The Phoenix Suns are pursuing Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but the team is also reportedly interested in acquiring Charlotte Hornets backup center Nick Richards.

Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix Could Send Jusuf Nurkic, Second-Rounders To The Hornets For Nick Richards

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro confirmed on Sunday that Phoenix wants Richards, who has averaged 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a career-high 1.3 blocks in 20 games (nine starts) with Charlotte this season.

Per Spotrac, Richards is on a $5 million salary this campaign, is extension-eligible over the summer, and is on a fully non-guaranteed $5 million salary for next season.

More importantly, trade rumors involving Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic are beginning to ramp up since the 7-footer was added to the injury report on Sunday due to an illness ahead of Phoenix’s matchup with the Hornets.

Nick Richards can stay in Phoenix tonight. pic.twitter.com/NzTgqEqlrd — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) January 12, 2025



This came off back-to-back games where Nurkic was a DNP-CD behind Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro, and the 11-year veteran apparently unfollowed teammates Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on Instagram.

NBA insider Marc Stein also mentioned Richards as a potential trade target on Sunday.

“The Suns have three tradable second-round picks (in addition to a 2031 first-rounder) to try to convince a team like Charlotte to take on Nurkic’s contract for a package headlined by in-demand Hornets big man Nick Richards…but how many of those three picks would it cost them?”

Richards Averaged Career Highs Of 9.7 Points, 8.0 Rebounds With Charlotte Last Season

Phoenix will not be trading its coveted 2031 first-rounder to acquire a backup big like Richards, but 2-3 second-rounders and a couple of other players’ salaries seems the most logical.

If the Butler trade never happens, the Suns could send Nurkic ($18.1 million) to Charlotte for Richards and Cody Martin ($8.1 million). Another possibility is Nurk for Richards and Grant Williams ($13 million).

However, Williams is out for the season with an ACL tear. He would probably cost the Suns less in terms of draft capital, but his addition would do nothing to help Phoenix this campaign.

Richards would be an excellent addition for a Suns team that has struggled to upgrade its center rotation. The Kentucky product could provide Phoenix with much-needed size and athleticism in the paint.

In 67 games (51 starts) with the Hornets last season, Richards averaged career highs of 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 26.3 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 69.1% from the field.