Suns Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant To Hawks A Possibility?

The Phoenix Suns are trending downward despite having one of the most star-studded rosters in the league, and things could change dramatically if the team decides to trade a superstar like Kevin Durant to the Atlanta Hawks.

Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix Could Explore Trading Kevin Durant If Bradley Beal Cannot Be Moved

The focus is on Suns guard Bradley Beal, who must waive his no-trade clause in his five-year, $251.02 million contract in order for Phoenix to complete a blockbuster trade before the Feb. 6 deadline.

Beal is also owed $110 million over the next two seasons. “He’s a bad contract,” an executive told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst earlier this week, “but not immovable, if the team that’s getting him knows they could also trade him later.”

Mark Bartelstein, Beal’s agent, said Beal will never give up that no-trade clause and it will stay in place until his contract is up. However, Bartelstein added that Beal would consider a trade with his approval, but the clause would then stay in place and go with him.

Since Beal is holding another NBA franchise’s future hostage, the Suns might have to cut ties with another superstar, such as Durant, in order to upgrade their roster.

Phoenix-Atlanta Trade Proposal

YouTube user “BURDENS” proposed the Hawks trade involving Durant on Monday.

“Kevin Durant has one more year on his deal,” the YouTuber said. “If you’re not a contender this year, you’re going to keep Durant for next year and let him walk? Do you not feel like a Kevin Durant [trade] becomes inevitable if we get to February, and you’re still a couple of games under .500?

“I’m singling out Kevin Durant because you’re not going to get anything for Bradley Beal. You’re probably not getting Jimmy Butler for Bradley Beal; again, maybe I’m wrong. … Devin Booker is still only 27 years old, and like I said before, you don’t have any of your picks right now to build upon.

“I think they should trade Kevin Durant. … I’ve never really seen them as contenders. I believe Durant has always been at his best with a true point guard next to him, and even more so at this stage of his career not doing as much off the dribble, having a ball-dominant elite passer like Trae Young would be a great fit.

“I have the Hawks sending DeAndre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, Larry Nance Jr., and two 2026 first-round picks to the Suns for Durant.”

Suns Trading Durant Would Be A Mistake

Note that just because the Suns can trade Durant, doesn’t mean they really should. Durant hasn’t been the problem for the Suns since he’s been there. The Brooklyn Nets traded him to Phoenix in February 2023, and the 14-time All-Star has balled out each season alongside Booker.

In 26 games (all starts) this season, Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 36 minutes per contest while shooting 52% from the field, 40.3% from 3-point range, and 84% at the foul line.

Although “BURDEN” might not get to see a potential Durant trade involving the Hawks, it is still possible that Phoenix could end up trading Durant as a last resort.

If not Atlanta, perhaps the Miami Heat?

Some fans have mentioned Durant going back to the Golden State Warriors as well.