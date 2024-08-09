Team USA overcame a 17-point deficit against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia in Thursday’s semifinal Olympic matchup to win 95-91 and advance to the gold medal game versus France. The Americans trailed by 13 heading into the final quarter.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, one shy of the American Olympic record for men’s basketball held by Carmelo Anthony

After beating Serbia twice in the past three weeks – once in a friendly and once in group play at the Summer Games – Team USA needed an improbable fourth-quarter comeback to pull out a victory.

Serbia led for more than 35 minutes of the 40-minute game. However, Team USA dominated the final quarter, outscoring the Serbians 32-15 to come back and take the lead for good on a Stephen Curry 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining.

Curry orchestrated his best performance with Team USA, scoring a game-high 36 points — one shy of the American Olympic record for men’s basketball held by Carmelo Anthony and the most ever for a U.S. player in a knockout game, per ESPN Stats & Information.

CLUTCH DOWN THE STRETCH. Relive Team USA’s INCREDIBLE comeback against Serbia to advance to the gold medal game! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/tBDMxWWOXZ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

"This is the most fun I've had in a very long time." Stephen Curry reflects on Team USA's comeback win after his phenomenal performance. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/T0E6GL6LL9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

“I am really humbled to have been a part of this game,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s one of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. They were perfect.

“They played the perfect game, and they forced us to reach the highest level of competition that we could find. Our guys were incredible in that fourth quarter, and they got it done. I’m so proud of the team.”

LeBron James notched his second Olympic triple-double

Curry scored more points against Serbia on Thursday than he did in his first four games combined (29). The Americans used a 24-8 run to take a 91-86 lead with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Team USA needed help from the starters and reserves, including a clutch MVP performance from LeBron James, to advance and face host France for the gold medal on Saturday. This will be a rematch of the 2021 Tokyo Games’ championship matchup.

LECAPTAIN AMERICA! Team USA extends their lead over Serbia. #ParisOlympics 📺 NBC, USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/FvYRv6Mw8f — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

“We knew it was going to be difficult,” said James, who had 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 32 minutes of action. “We knew Serbia was going to give us everything they had.”

James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, recorded his second Olympic triple-double. The four-time NBA champ is the first men’s basketball player with multiple triple-doubles at the Olympics.

Teams USA is aiming to win its fifth consecutive Olympic gold

Regardless, it was still a team effort for the star-studded crew led by hot-hand Curry.

“It was only a matter of time before he had one of these games,” James said of Curry. “We could see it every day. He puts too much work in not to have a game like this. We wouldn’t want it any other way. … It was the perfect time for Chef to come out and do what he did.”

Joel Embiid also added 19 points, and Kevin Durant finished with nine clutch points. Of course, Serbia’s Jokic had 17 points and 11 assists, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points as well.

Team USA is now going for its fifth consecutive Olympic gold on Saturday.