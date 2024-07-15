Just last week, the U.S. men’s national team took a difficult decision of letting go of Kawhi Leonard as he was still suffering from the same knee injury that kept him out of the Clippers’ last games of last season in April. Now, halfway across the world in Abu Dhabi, they seem to be in a similar predicament with superstar Kevin Durant.

The Suns forward missed practice again this past Saturday with a calf strain and seems unlikely to play against Australia in a friendly set for Monday. Despite his situation, coach Steve Kerr publicly downplayed any concern surrounding his player, and assures that KD will be ready for action in the Olympics.

“I know there’s still a couple of weeks before we have to make a decision roster-wise,” said the Golden State tactician ahead of their two tune-up matches this week. “So we’re just taking it day by day.”

Steve Kerr confirms to @FadeawayWorld that Kevin Durant will not be participating in Team USA's game against Australia tomorrow "He won't play tomorrow. I've not talked to the trainer but if he does anything, it would be light. But yeah, he won't play." pic.twitter.com/nCmp9H0Zcq — Ishaan Bhattacharya (@IshaanBhatta) July 14, 2024

At least for now, the squad doesn’t seem to have a backup plan in case the veteran’s health doesn’t improve before heading to Paris. “It’s not something we’ve even discussed at this point because we feel good that [Durant] is going to be OK,” Kerr explained this weekend.

Durant didn’t comment on his current situation, but was asked if he considers this partnership with Stephen Curry and LeBron James to be the “last hurrah” for the superstar trio. “Nah,” he told ESPN with a smile on Saturday.

“These guys are still playing at an elite level. I feel like Bron could play 4 or 5 more and be here in 2028 in [the Los Angeles Olympics]. Steph’s still playing great ball. I’m doing all right, too,” he assured. “I don’t want this to be a farewell tour or make it just about us three. It’s about trying to win this fifth in a row.”

As for Curry, he’s excited about this opportunity ahead of his Olympic debut. “Yeah, it’s really cool,” he said. “I’ve played with Team USA before on the world championship stage, but I don’t know what to expect when it comes to this challenge and this experience. And so I had the first-practice jitters. I’m sure I’ll have it for the game [Wednesday] just because I know it means so much.”

Boston star arrives to Team USA’s training camp in Abu Dhabi to replace injured Kawhi Leonard ahead of Olympic Games

Derrick White was visiting his family in Denver, Colorado when he received the call from the men’s basketball team saying he was being summoned to play for his country in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. According to the Celtics star, he was planning on spending this week at a desert resort on the sea, specifically in Cabo, Mexico.

Now, he’s already landed in Abu Dhabi on the Arabian Gulf and is getting ready to represent Team USA on the sport’s biggest stage in France. Four days before his arrival on Sunday, he had been notified that Kawhi Leonard needed to be replaced as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

Derrick already knew from before that he was considered a top candidate for a place in the roster, but he didn’t receive the official call as the Clippers player had already reported to training camp and was feeling well during the squad’s first practices in Las Vegas.

“I kind of figured it out when everybody else figured out when [ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski] tweeted it, and then me and my agent were talking about it a little bit through the summer,” White revealed. “But I had assumed that Kawhi was going to continue. But then when I seen all that happened and I got the call, I was ready to go.”