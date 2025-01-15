NBA

The Mavericks Are Confident Luka Doncic Will Return Before The All-Star Break In February

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on January 15, 2025

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Out At Least A Month With Calf Injury

Luka Doncic hasn’t played for Dallas since Christmas day however his team is confident that their five time All-Star will return to action before the All-Star break. 

Mavericks Anticipating Luka Doncic Return

Although they lost on Tuesday night in the second of two back to back games against the Nuggets, Dallas received a positive update on Luka Doncic who is expected to make his return to the court shortly before the upcoming All-Star break.

Doncic was ruled out on Christmas day against Minnesota, with the 25-year-old suffering from a calf injury that saw him head straight into the locker room.

The initial re-evaluation date on Doncic’s injury is supposed to be on January 25th but Dallas may expect their five time All-Star to be on the bench slightly longer.

Speaking after the loss to Denver, TNT reporter Jared S. Greenberg provided a positive update on Doncic:

Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game so far this season, making him by far the most important player on the Dallas roster.

The Mavericks have also been struggling without their other team leader, with Kyrie Irving sidelined alongside Doncic for much of the last month after bulging a disc in his back.

Irving made his return to the court in Tuesday’s loss to Denver, scoring 11 points after missing the past five games.

The Mavs lost three of their five games without both Irving and Doncic in the lineup.

Doncic Out Of MVP Race

Although he is expected to return to the court within the next month, Luka Doncic is now ineligible for the MVP award this season.

After missing his 17th game of the season on Tuesday night Doncic officially won’t be able to play the required 65 games in a year to make him a contender for the prestigious award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over as the favourite for MVP this year as per the best online sportsbooks, with the OKC guard overtaking Nikola Jokic in the race after Denver’s star suffered a minor setback with illness last week.

With Doncic unable to play 65 games this year he will also break his streak of five years in the All-NBA first team.

Related

20240222220228-65d81181df90154b5152f60ejpeg
NBA
Luka Doncic Out, Kyrie Irving Questionable For Mavericks vs Clippers On Thursday Night Oliver Taliku  •  19 Dec 2024
luka-doncic-announces-incredible-personal-news
NBA Headlines
Denver Nuggets Nearly Traded for Luka Doncic in 2018 NBA Draft Mathew Huff  •  18 Nov 2024
USATSI_23549170 (1)
NBA
3 Questions For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Jackson Frank  •  17 Jun 2024
USATSI_23534426 (2)
NBA
How The Celtics Picked Apart The Mavs In Game 3 Jackson Frank  •  13 Jun 2024

Tags

Author photo
Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku